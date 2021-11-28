Jungle cruise 2021 – trailer, release date in Ukraine: video

In the adventure film Jungle Cruise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the captain of a steamer. He tries to find the healing Amazon tree with the British explorer-traveler, played by Emily Blunt.

World premiere of the film assigned to July 30, 2021…

What was shown in the Jungle Cruise trailer

The trailer begins with a fight scene in which Dr. Lily Goughton (Blunt) and Frank Wolf (Johnson) try to get away from the thugs. Our gaze is then turned to a summary of the film’s plot, in which a British explorer (Blunt) hires a captain (Johnson) to find a secret mythical tree in the jungle that, according to legend, can cure any disease. It seems that Dr. Lily is conscientiously willing to draw on her knowledge for the salvation of all mankind. There are many dangers on the way to the goal, including wild animals, traps, monsters and German villains in a submarine armed with torpedoes.

Interesting… A new trailer came a year after the first footage of Jungle Cruise was unveiled before the film was pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Jungle Cruise Movie Poster / Disney

The July premiere of Jungle Cruise was directed by Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Child of Darkness) and scripted by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and others.

As with other major Disney releases for 2021 such as Cruella and Black Widow, Jungle Cruise will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the Disney + Premier Access streaming platform.

Jungle Cruise 2021: Watch the Trailer