“Just wow.” Nicole Kidman smashes the Network with sexy cleavage

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman posted a series of candid photos on Instagram for the Australian version of Marie Claire magazine. Radio Sputnik, 23.08.2021

MOSCOW, 23 August / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman posted on Instagram a series of candid photos for the Australian version of Marie Claire magazine wearing a short white and black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and a large bow in fishnet tights. The image was complemented by a massive necklace and high-heeled shoes. Fans were delighted with the new photos of the celebrity. “Just wow”, “I’m shocked, you look just amazing”, “Nicole, please us more often”, “You look very young”, ” Sexy, “- admired the fans. Earlier, Sputnik radio talked about Nicole Kidman’s new role in the movie. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

