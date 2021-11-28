Justin Bieber taught Tom Cruise to play guitar for two hours, but he turned out to be a deepfake

Justin Bieber stumbled upon a video with a very believable fake Cruz. He started making fun of the actor and then showed him a master class. The artist even noted the real Tom Cruise on Instagram.

In tiktok, a viral video appeared in which American actor Tom Cruise plays guitar and sings. Its author is an account with the nickname DeepTomCruise, where videos created by a neural network are published.

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber posted a story about guitar lessons for Tom Cruise’s deepfake for about two hours. Medialeaks writes about it.

“Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your guitar skills, but you can still get fisted, boy. While you are playing a melody that I don’t care about, I’m here and think about your knockout in the first round, ”Bieber signed his story, reminding him that he challenged Cruz to a fight.

Subscribers told the musician that he teaches to play not a Hollywood star at all. “Is this not the real Tom Cruise? Lol, okay, it’s still hilarious, “the singer wrote.

In 2019, Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a duel in the Octagon. But later he himself turned it down, saying that he wrote this tweet just like that.

“It was a regular tweet that I just wanted to write. I do that sometimes. I think he would have kicked my ass in a duel. He has that same fatherly strength, ”Bieber admitted.