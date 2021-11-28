Kaliningrad headquarters told details about the situation with coronavirus

In the Kaliningrad region, eight more deaths were confirmed among patients with covid. The number of deaths has risen to 1,069, according to the regional operational headquarters for infection control on Sunday, November 28.
In 276 patients, the coronavirus proceeds in the form of ARVI, in 9 they were diagnosed with pneumonia. 12 people are asymptomatic.
Among the sick per day:
- 53 pensioners;
- four medical workers;
- 17 educators;
- 13 employees of trade and public catering enterprises;
- six workers in industrial enterprises;
- 15 employees of transport companies, drivers;
- two employees of the food industry
- employee of the enterprises of the housing and communal services sector;
- two agricultural workers;
- three employees of security companies;
- an employee of a cultural institution;
- Bank employee;
- an employee of a consumer services company;
- 53 individual entrepreneurs and other employees;
- 14 children not attending preschool;
- four children attending kindergartens;
- 16 students;
- ten students from six educational institutions;
- 81 unemployed.
In the Kaliningrad region, another 297 people fell ill with coronavirus.