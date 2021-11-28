Kanye West changed his phone number and only communicates with Kim Kardashian through bodyguards

Kanye and Kim don’t communicate anymore. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last month. Now in the star family serious passions are boiling. The 43-year-old rapper decided to stop all communication with his ex-wife. Kanye changed his phone numbers and told Kim that she could only contact him through his bodyguards.

Despite the complete break with his wife, West still spends a lot of time with his children, according to Page Six. The couple have four of them: 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. North and Saint Kim gave birth herself, and Chicago and Psalm were born thanks to the services of surrogate mothers. The rapper comes to them when the Kardashians are not at home. Thanks to a whole staff of servants, creating such a communication schedule was not the slightest bit of trouble.

– She leaves the house, and he comes and hangs out with the children. They have a whole army of nannies, so the transition to this method was not difficult, – said the source of the publication.

West tries to erase all reminders of Kim. Earlier, people from the environment of the musician told American tabloids that Kanye was trying to sell her jewelry. The musician asked two jewelers to evaluate Kim Kardashian’s jewelry. Dealers in gold and diamonds assure: Kanye decided to get rid of all the gifts that he made to his ex-wife. And not at all because he needs money (Kanye is a billionaire), but because it hurts him to see everything connected with Kim. True, in the end, the artist did not dare to part with the jewelry.

“Although he never sold the jewelry, he said he didn’t want it to be a reminder of the past,” a source told The Sun. According to him, Kanye wanted to improve relations with his wife to the last and not bring the matter to a divorce. But Kim “decided to finally end the relationship.”

The fact that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West became known on February 19. On this day, the lawyer of the 40-year-old model Laura Wasser submitted the documents to the court. In the statement, Kim asks for joint custody of the children so that the children can spend half their time with their mother and half with their father.

Kim and Kanye got married in May 2014 in Italy after they already had an older daughter, North. Both spouses have an impressive fortune. But since they entered into a marriage contract before the wedding, each will remain with his property and monetary assets. According to Forbes, Kanye West is the richest musician on the planet: he has $ 1.3 billion in his accounts. The rapper earned much of his fortune thanks to his fashion brand Yeezy and his partnership with Adidas. Thus, the new Yeezy “khinkali” sneakers released on the market the day before (as they were dubbed because of the similarity of shoes to the national Georgian dish) were sold out in online stores in a matter of minutes. And although the official price of the sneaker is $ 200, the secondary market now sells them for $ 900 per pair.

Kim is also financially successful – her fortune is also approaching a billion dollars (Forbes estimates it at 900 million). She makes money selling cosmetics, lingerie, and social media ads.

The couple have not lived together for almost a year. The main reason for the divorce is the mental illness of a musician suffering from bipolar disorder.