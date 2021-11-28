Kendall and Kylie Jenner presented the debut collection of their brand

Jenner’s younger sisters – Kendall and Kylie – have more than once created original collections for major brands: they released a Christmas collection for TopShop, made a festive collaboration with the democratic Californian brand PacSun. Now it’s time to channel your talents into your own business – the sisters launched the Kendall + Kylie brand and today presented their debut collection to the fans.

It was a very exciting time for us. Our sense of style has changed a lot, grown. It is an amazing feeling to express yourself in complex collections. This line is a reflection of our growing love for fashion, the sisters said in a statement.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

We both dreamed of sharing our inspiration with our fans. The collection has a lot to choose from: outfits for every day, evening looks, a few very original things, adds Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

The Jenner sisters’ debut collection includes their favorite crop tops, short dresses, boho-style items, as well as 54 pairs of shoes. The color palette includes both neutral, pastel shades and bright, metallic ones. The price range is from $ 68 to $ 498. The collection will be on sale at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Lord & Taylor, Shopbop and Revolve stores starting in February.