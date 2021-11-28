Kendall Jenner struck in a daring way on Christmas: photo

Even with the coronavirus pandemic and worldwide quarantine restrictions, the Kardashian television family is celebrating Christmas together. The famous model Kendall Jenner spent Christmas Eve with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. A look photo, which the star picked up for a family meeting, appeared on her instagram profile.

Kendall Jenner’s cheeky look

In a spacious living room with panoramic windows, the celebrity posed under a beautiful Christmas tree, sitting on the floor. She wears a chunky gold top with flounces in glittery fabric that seductively exposes fragile shoulders. Kendall Jenner combined a revealing top with an equally daring bottom – ultra-short black shorts that barely covered her mouth-watering buttocks. The outfit allowed to show luxuriously slender legs and feminine forms.

The model completed the look with black tights, platform sandals and high heels. From accessories, she chose a massive gold bracelet and hoop earrings, which were in perfect harmony with the top. She styled her hair evenly, gathering a few strands at the back, and did makeup in caramel shades.



Kendall Jenner in a cheeky image for Christmas / Instagram Photo / @kendalljenner



