Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary commented on coup attempt

Serious organizers may be behind those who were preparing an attempted coup in Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections, Marat, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Marat RIA Novosti said on Sunday, 11/28/2021

BISHKEK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Serious organizers may be behind those who prepared the coup attempt in Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary elections, Marat Imankulov, secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council, said Sunday in response to a question from RIA Novosti. Earlier, the State Committee for National Security reported that the special services, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, prevented a coup attempt after the parliamentary elections. According to the Chekists, a group of people, led by parliament members and former officials, planned to organize mass protests in Bishkek after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections, their purpose was to provoke clashes with the forces of law and order and the subsequent violent seizure of power. Later it became known that among the detainees in this case there were three candidates from the Green Party of Kyrgyzstan. “I know some of these detainees. I gave them advice not to become a tool in the wrong hands. I felt sorry that they did become … Probably , serious organizers are behind them “, – said Imankulov. According to the secretary of the Security Council, negotiations were held with these individuals, who had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the situation in the republic.” They were offered seats. They said – come and work. But they refused, ” he stressed.

