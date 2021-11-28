https://ria.ru/20211128/latviya-1761185262.html

Latvia urged the EU and NATO to send a signal to Moscow about the “consequences of escalation”

Latvia urged the EU and NATO to send a signal to Moscow about the “consequences of escalation”

RIGA, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The EU and NATO must convey to Moscow that there will be consequences in the event of an escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said, adding that there are now several hybrid threats in Europe at the same time. One of them is the migration crisis on the borders of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, the second is the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine. very clear consequences, “Karins said at a press conference in Riga after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the” pulling “of Russian forces to the border with Ukraine. As the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Moscow is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. At the same time, any country whose borders have an unstable region will take the necessary measures for its own security. The United States itself and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased military activity in the Black Sea. According to the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

in the world, Lithuania, Riga, Dmitry Peskov, NATO, European Commission, Alexander Lukashenko, Russia, Krishyanis Karins