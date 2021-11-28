“Let’s talk” with Vadim Manukyan: Son Leo

The guest of the new issue “Let’s talk” with Vadim Manukyan became an aspiring theater and film actor, a popular tiktoker Son leo…

Son Leo’s progress on Tik-Tok is impressive. He already has over 3,000,000 subscribers. And this is despite the fact that this site treats him quite harshly and blocks his accounts. At the moment he is known there under the pseudonym Mom Leo. However, the audience and millions of subscribers invariably return, no matter how many accounts the blogger changes.

Tiktoker became recognizable even at the time when he lived in Rostov-on-Don. When he turned 21, people began to celebrate his striking resemblance to the character. Leonardo DiCaprio from the Titanic. Son Leo caught the glances of passers-by, they often came up and asked directly: “Do you know who you look like?”

Of course, it would be a great honor for a Tiktoker to meet DiCaprio. However, his dreams are much more ambitious. Son Leo dreams of conquering Hollywood. He has already started his acting career. Tiktoker would be happy if it was DiCaprio who once presented him with an Oscar. Today, Tiktoker has seriously transformed his appearance in order to get away from the usual copying of the image of a Hollywood actor. It is more interesting for him to be an independent creative unit with his own face.

Son Leo is aware that he does not have “genius talents.” He cannot say that he sings or dances cool, but believes that the secret of his popularity with the audience is that he is very hardworking. Tiktoker admits that he is self-taught: he already has a higher education, and he is ready to take acting courses, but he has no time to graduate from the theater institute. Since childhood, Son Leo wanted to become an actor, but the difficult circumstances of growing up did not allow him to immediately follow this path.

In the spring of 2021, Tiktoker moved from Rostov-on-Don to Moscow and settled in Tik-Tok-house. After some time, Son Leo found a new “Tiktoker house”, where he now resides 24/7. This allows him and other TikTokers not to be distracted by everyday issues and constantly record content for their projects.