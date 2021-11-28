Lira Highlighted: Can Turks Save Their Economy | Articles

The Turkish lira, which plunged to 13.1 per US dollar in the middle of the week, rebounded. The exchange rate is still holding noticeably above the level of 11.2, at which the national currency of the country was traded at the beginning of the week. Most analysts believe that this is a direct result of a key rate cut amid growing inflation, and are already predicting a complete collapse of the country’s economy. Izvestia looked at the economic situation in Turkey outside of politics and learned what needs to happen for the plan of the country’s current monetary authorities to work.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has fallen from 7.43 to 12.5 against the US dollar, while inflation has accelerated over the same period from 14.6% to almost 20%. … Under these conditions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed more than one head of the Central Bank of Turkey until the current head of the regulator, Sahap Kavcioglu, agreed to move to a decrease in the key rate.

Declared in the country easing monetary policy is touted as a necessary measure … Refusal from the strong lira (which has fallen in price by almost 2.5 times since the beginning of 2016), cheaper loans, increased investment, support for exports and the creation of new jobs (the official unemployment rate in Turkey by November this year is 11.5%). But starting to cut the key rate (and on October 21, dropping it altogether from 18% to 16%), Ankara, on the contrary, scared off foreign investors and, according to some analysts, created conditions for hyperinflation and a crushing fall of the national currency … What went wrong?

Quiet ride

Izvestia’s interlocutors agreed that the sharp easing of the monetary policy was to blame for the initial drop in the lira’s exchange rate. Moreover, both in numerical terms and in terms of the signal received by the participants in the foreign exchange and stock markets, who are accustomed to equating percentage points with the assessment of financial risk.

– The collapse of the lira was caused primarily by a sharp, and more importantly, a sudden decrease in the key rate … As a rule, there are no sharp exchange rate jumps if the Central Bank is able to manage inflation expectations. In this case market expectations are at odds with the actions of the Bank of Turkey , and this led to an avalanche-like reaction, – explains Ivolga Capital managing director Dmitry Alexandrov.

From a purely economic point of view , depreciation of the lira against the dollar – it is a great gift to any local exporters , whose products immediately become more profitable in terms of price in the world market. China by the way, too has repeatedly resorted to the practice of artificially undervaluing the yuan in order to maintain the export advantages of their manufacturers in the US market, which was one of the reasons for the unleashing of a trade war by the administration of President Donald Trump …

But Turkey is not China, and increasing the competitiveness of its producers only by lowering the exchange rate does not work there, explains the leading researcher at the Higher School of Economics, Professor Andrei Kazantsev.

– A business is that there are a lot of cooperative industries in Turkey, where production is one of the links in a wider chain , together with European enterprises. For example, assembly plants, production of components and so on, – explains the scientist. – These are construction, cars, textiles and more. – There are a lot of medium-sized enterprises in Turkey that work on this principle. AND in this sense, the effect of the depreciation of the lira can be leveled …

Explicit drivers

Among the industries that are weakly dependent on international cooperation and able to bring more foreign exchange earnings to the country, tourism and food exports can be clearly distinguished … But even with a significant increase in tourist activity the contribution of organizations providing such services to the country’s GDP is about 10% – of course, a significant, but not decisive indicator …

Food export is also a very attractive direction for increasing foreign supplies. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), this October, world food prices peaked since July 2011, and will only continue to grow. …

But in the structure of the Turkish economy itself according to official figures from TurkStat, the share of agriculture is only 7.3% – about the same as real estate transactions. And here the answers to two questions are important. First – will the country be able to dramatically increase the volume of production (taking into account that nitrogen fertilizers, without which the intensive development of agriculture is simply impossible, are rapidly becoming more expensive all over the world, as is the key component in their production – natural gas). Second – what markets should you target … And in this regard ordinary Russians may win , in the expenses of which food products occupy an increasing share. But domestic manufacturers are unlikely to be delighted with such a maneuver …

– In theory, a rate cut can give an impetus to exporters, and the main question here is where these goods will go. Most likely – to the post-Soviet space market, especially to the Russian one. And then it will already be a problem for our producers of goods for the domestic market, which will have to compete with lower Turkish prices, – says Andrey Kazantsev.

What is inside

On the other hand, Kazantsev explains, a cut in the key rate and a fall in the lira sharply worsen conditions for Turkish importers – foreign exchange goods automatically rise in price in lira, and the share of the population that can afford them decreases.

But at the same time equate the key rate cut and the fall of the lyre is fundamentally incorrect , explains Alexander Osin, analyst of the department of trading operations on the Russian stock market at Freedom Finance. According to him, fighting inflation by raising the key rate is pointless in economies with low monetization to which Turkey belongs.

“The market responds to the growth of the base rate with a relatively rapid increase in the prices of goods and credit resources. This situation unfavorably distinguishes the Turkish economy from the highly monetized economies of developed countries or countries where inflation and investment risks are relatively actively regulated, as in China. “, – explains Osin.

Moreover, As the practice of the past 20 years shows, an increase or decrease in the key rate of the Central Bank of Turkey with a probability of more than 60% in the next four months leads, respectively, to an acceleration or deceleration of the annual change in the inflation index , adds Osin. Along with the rise in inflation, the rates on financial instruments denominated in lira are growing, their prices are decreasing, and the estimated risks in the financial sector of Turkey are increasing.

According to the analyst, the last cut of the key rate of the Central Bank of Turkey from 18% to 16% in the coming months should lead to a decrease in the growth rate of the Turkish consumer price index (CPI) in the range of 11% -17% against 20% yoy in October. At the same time the easing of credit policy will lead to the strengthening of the lira against the dollar …

but to increase the chances of such a dynamic for the Turkish economic leadership one should actively refer to the practice applied by the Fed during the mortgage crisis of 2008, and the ECB during the crisis of the peripheral national debt of the mid-2010s … As part of this successful experience, implemented at similar investment ratings and debt rates to Turkey, along with mitigating monetary policy, additional capitalization of financial institutions and assistance to borrowers, tighter regulation of the foreign exchange and debt markets, as well as budgetary incentives for investments are needed.

What to do with banks

Concerning intentions of the Turkish monetary authorities to reduce the cost of bank loans , the problem of a sharp increase in the real value of money is becoming very obvious, says Dmitry Alexandrov from Ivolga Capital. And business often cannot withstand the increased load, which will lead to an increase in the share of default loan portfolios , the expert explains.

At the same time, on the one hand, that part of the business that is confident in a further decrease in the lira can actually hedge financial risks through the use of loans in lira to buy foreign currency necessary to maintain a comfortable operating environment. With a further decrease in the key rate, they can be refinanced at an even lower interest rate, while the total amount of debt, expressed in dollars, will also decrease (a kind of “credit short”).

But even if the strengthening of the lira works negatively in relation to such operations, it does not matter those enterprises that already service foreign currency loans will feel much worse , explains Andrey Kazantsev.

“Suppose someone is already servicing a foreign currency loan. The depreciation of the lira, especially if it is an import-oriented enterprise, will make the debt burden completely unbearable, ”he says.

In any case, according to Alexander Osin, some Turkish banks may not withstand a sharp reversal of monetary policy … And panic in the ranks of the clients themselves can push them to this …

– As practice shows, at the end of the crisis, as a rule, an intensification of the trend of bankruptcies of economic agents is formed. If the balance sheet of a financial organization is weakened by the crisis, it is relatively difficult for it to “fit” into the situation formed by the active growth of demand , for example, determined by an increase in the demand for cash on the part of customers, – summed up the expert.

In preparing this material, Izvestia contacted the representatives of Turkish business, as well as the trade advisor of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Moscow. None of them wanted to share their views on the impact of monetary policy changes on the business processes of local companies.