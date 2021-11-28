Lithuania calls on NATO to reconsider relations with Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda appealed to NATO to reconsider relations with Belarus. The Belarusian army is increasingly integrating with the Russian armed forces, he said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius on Sunday 28 November. “This poses new challenges for NATO, and the alliance must adjust its plans, strategy and tactics accordingly to be ready to respond,” Nauseda said.
The President of Lithuania noted that Belarus will continue to test the strength of the unity of NATO and the EU, as well as their ability to resist hybrid attacks. Von der Leyen, in turn, expressed her approval for the actions of Lithuania, which is a member of the EU and NATO, in the context of an influx of migrants to the Lithuanian border. The head of the European Commission promised that this and next year the European Union will provide Lithuania, Latvia and Poland with 200 million euros to ensure border security.
EU and NATO promise to support Belarus’ neighboring countries
Both the European Union and NATO have pledged their support to the eastern EU member states, faced with an influx of migrants from Belarus to their borders. “I want to assure you of the full solidarity of the EU with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia in these very difficult times,” von der Leyen said during her visit to Vilnius.
“For several months now Lithuania has been facing a deliberate, cynical and dangerous hybrid attack. An attack organized by the regime (of the Belarusian ruler Alexander. – Ed.) Lukashenka. It endangers the lives of innocent civilians who are lured to the border with Belarus with false promises, “the EC head said in a statement.
Von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the joint work of the European Union and NATO to respond to such events. “We test and coordinate our response to crisis situations during regular exercises. And we will intensify our engagement, cooperation on resilience, situational awareness and countering disinformation,” she said.
Stoltenberg also expressed solidarity with the allies of the North Atlantic Alliance, noting that the Lukashenka regime is using innocent people to put pressure on neighboring states. “No NATO ally will be left alone,” he said after talks with Nauseda in Vilnius.
Aggravation of the situation at the external borders of the EU
An increased influx of migrants from the Middle East to the EU’s eastern border has been observed since May 2021. They are trying to penetrate Poland, Latvia and Lithuania through Belarus. The most difficult situation in November developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. Thus, on November 8, several thousand migrants, accompanied by Belarusian security officials, approached her, and since then they have made numerous attempts to illegally cross the border with the use of force.
European leaders accuse Lukashenko of deliberately creating a crisis with migrants near the borders of the European Union. In this regard, the EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Belarusian regime and those who are responsible for the organized delivery of migrants from the Middle East to Minsk.
