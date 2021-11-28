Lithuania calls on NATO to reconsider relations with Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda appealed to NATO to reconsider relations with Belarus. The Belarusian army is increasingly integrating with the Russian armed forces, he said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Vilnius on Sunday 28 November. “This poses new challenges for NATO, and the alliance must adjust its plans, strategy and tactics accordingly to be ready to respond,” Nauseda said.

The President of Lithuania noted that Belarus will continue to test the strength of the unity of NATO and the EU, as well as their ability to resist hybrid attacks. Von der Leyen, in turn, expressed her approval for the actions of Lithuania, which is a member of the EU and NATO, in the context of an influx of migrants to the Lithuanian border. The head of the European Commission promised that this and next year the European Union will provide Lithuania, Latvia and Poland with 200 million euros to ensure border security.

EU and NATO promise to support Belarus’ neighboring countries

Both the European Union and NATO have pledged their support to the eastern EU member states, faced with an influx of migrants from Belarus to their borders. “I want to assure you of the full solidarity of the EU with Lithuania, Poland and Latvia in these very difficult times,” von der Leyen said during her visit to Vilnius.

“For several months now Lithuania has been facing a deliberate, cynical and dangerous hybrid attack. An attack organized by the regime (of the Belarusian ruler Alexander. – Ed.) Lukashenka. It endangers the lives of innocent civilians who are lured to the border with Belarus with false promises, “the EC head said in a statement.

Von der Leyen highlighted the importance of the joint work of the European Union and NATO to respond to such events. “We test and coordinate our response to crisis situations during regular exercises. And we will intensify our engagement, cooperation on resilience, situational awareness and countering disinformation,” she said.

Stoltenberg also expressed solidarity with the allies of the North Atlantic Alliance, noting that the Lukashenka regime is using innocent people to put pressure on neighboring states. “No NATO ally will be left alone,” he said after talks with Nauseda in Vilnius.

Aggravation of the situation at the external borders of the EU

An increased influx of migrants from the Middle East to the EU’s eastern border has been observed since May 2021. They are trying to penetrate Poland, Latvia and Lithuania through Belarus. The most difficult situation in November developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. Thus, on November 8, several thousand migrants, accompanied by Belarusian security officials, approached her, and since then they have made numerous attempts to illegally cross the border with the use of force.

European leaders accuse Lukashenko of deliberately creating a crisis with migrants near the borders of the European Union. In this regard, the EU is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against the Belarusian regime and those who are responsible for the organized delivery of migrants from the Middle East to Minsk.

See also:

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Weather conditions are getting worse In the transport and logistics center “Bruzgi” near Grodno there are now 2,000 people – migrants who were previously on the border with Poland. They were placed here temporarily, and what will happen to them next is not yet clear. Many of these people are malnourished and sick. Not everyone has warm or changeable clothes. The situation is aggravated by weather conditions – snow has already fallen in Belarus.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Lack of essentials According to the Belarusian authorities, by November 25, about 100 migrants were hospitalized, some of them with pneumonia. The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, visited the accommodation center for migrants in Belarus on November 22 and promised that soon they would be provided with medicines and other humanitarian aid.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Threat of COVID-19 outbreak Many fear an outbreak of coronavirus infections in conditions where it is very difficult to comply with sanitary standards. At the moment, at least one case of COVID-19 is known in the center for housing migrants.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Poland closed the border Attempts of the migrants who remained at the border to get to the EU do not stop. At least 375 people tried to move to Poland on November 24. According to Polish border guards, these people were detained and sent back to Belarus. Five were taken to hospital due to exhaustion. Police detained three people on suspicion of human smuggling.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? People refuse to leave Brussels accuses Lukashenka of organizing the delivery of migrants from crisis regions of the world to the EU borders in order to increase pressure on the West. Both Poland and the Baltic states deny these people the right to enter. Because of this, many migrants are stuck in Belarus.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? EU tries to organize the sending of migrants to their homeland The office of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell notes that the EU is in contact with the Foreign Ministry of Belarus in order to find an opportunity for a simplified departure of migrants to their homeland. In mid-November, several hundred people were already sent on a special flight to Iraq. In the photo: migrants near Grodno in a queue to receive food.

What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus? Lukashenka is playing a risky game “I am waiting for the EU’s response to the question about 2,000 refugees,” Alexander Lukashenko said on November 22 at a meeting with the governor of the Grodno region. According to him, he asked the EU, and especially Germany, to “take these people” from Belarus. For its part, and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel once again stressed that the problem with migrants in Belarus must be solved by joint efforts of the EU. Author: Philip Böhl, Elena Gunkel





