Lithuanian President calls military integration of Moscow and Minsk a challenge for NATO

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda believes that the integration of Russia and Belarus threatens the collective security of NATO countries, in connection with which the alliance should adjust its strategy for a possible response. The President also noted that in case of further complications of the security situation in the Baltic region, Lithuania could turn to its allies and ask for consultations in accordance with the fourth NATO article. This issue has already been discussed with the presidents of the Baltic countries and Poland. Earlier, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said that in the context of building up NATO’s potential near the border of the republic, it is important to maintain the combat readiness of the Belarusian army and strengthen the regional grouping of troops with the Russian Federation. According to him, this year more than 50 exercises were held near the borders of Belarus – about 25 thousand servicemen, compared to 2010, the number has tripled. Now, noted Wolfovich, in Poland and Latvia there are five major events of operational and combat training – about 14 thousand people. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk in the creation of the migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.

