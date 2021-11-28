https://ria.ru/20211128/bezhenets-1761117054.html

Lithuanian security forces threw the body of a refugee to the border, said in Belarus

Lithuanian security forces threw the body of a refugee to the border, said in Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Lithuanian security forces threw the body of a refugee to the border, said in Belarus

Lithuanian security forces threw the body of a beaten refugee on the border with Belarus, the State Border Committee of the republic said on its Telegram channel. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T11: 38

2021-11-28T11: 38

2021-11-28T12: 31

in the world

Lithuania

Belarus

state border committee of Belarus

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759576225_161-0:3802:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f5636863628478ae538d8a75c0d722cb.jpg

MINSK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian security forces dumped the body of a beaten refugee at the border with Belarus, the State Border Committee of the republic reported on its Telegram channel. The dumped body was in a sleeping bag. Investigators are working at the scene. The Belarusian Investigative Committee, in turn, specified in Telegram that clothes and food were found next to the deceased. He did not have any identity documents with him, they noted there. Experts interviewed local residents. To establish the exact cause of death, a forensic medical examination was ordered. Investigators began to check. In the summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased. In November, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated. Several thousand people rushed to the barriers and set up camp there. They have repeatedly tried to break through the cordon, but their attempts were stopped by the security forces. The European Union and Belarus blame each other for the crisis. Minsk has repeatedly stated that the assault of migrants is being pushed by “a hopeless situation in which they find themselves due to the lack of a legal opportunity to apply for protection to the EU.” The State Border Committee reported that the Polish military was driving people out with tear gas, explosives and other special equipment. They talked about the use of force by the illegal immigrants themselves: the crowd threw stones at the servicemen. The Belarusian authorities prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate refugees. Some, after unsuccessful attempts to enter the European Union, return to their homeland.

https://ria.ru/20211126/migranty-1760872462.html

https://ria.ru/20211126/migranty-1760889211.html

Lithuania

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-28T11: 38 true PT0M56S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759576225_740-0:3471:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_409f7eab0a94f45796bcdeb7cdd46b72.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Lithuania, Belarus, the state border committee of Belarus, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus