Loza and Shukshina did not get on an excursion to the “red zone” of Botkin’s hospital

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-28/loza_i_shukshina_ne_popali_na_ekskursiyu_v_krasnuyu_zonu_bolnicy_botkina https://www.znak.com/2021-11-28/loza_i_shukshina_ne_popali_na_ekskursiyu_v_krasnuyu_zonu_bolnicy_botkina 2021.11.28

Musician Yuri Loza and actress Maria Shukshina did not get on an excursion to the “red zone” of the hospital. Botkin in St. Petersburg, where they were invited by doctors to prove the need for vaccination against coronavirus.

Natalya Loginova / Russian Look

Chief physician Denis Gusev told Gazeta.ru that Loza confirmed his visit on Saturday morning. He was waited for 52 minutes, but he did not appear, did not answer the phone. Gusev noted that due to the expected visit of Loza, the hospital staff had to go to work on weekends.

“The goal was to explain to him that this false, unverified anti-vaccination information should not be broadcast among those people who listen to him,” Gusev explained.

Loza claims that he did not promise to come to the hospital, accusing Gusev of lying. He does not understand why he should go to the sick.

The chief physician of the Botkin hospital signed a letter to the anti-Axis, inviting them to his hospital

“To make me shitty? So that I can see for myself how bad it is to be sick? There is a nosocomial infection in the hospital. Nobody canceled this, any doctor will tell you this, ”he explained in an interview with the publication. According to Loza, everyone gets sick the same, regardless of the vaccine.

Actress Maria Shukshina, who was also invited to the “red zone”, claims that she could not get through to the head physician. At Gusev’s reception, she was redirected to the coronavirus hotline. “I ask Mr. Gusev to publicly give an official explanation of this situation or apologize for publishing fake information about the proposal to visit the“ red zone, ”she wrote on social networks.

Gusev says that Shukshina did not go out to him, perhaps she applied to the reception anonymously.