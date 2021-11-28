Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Peru

https://ria.ru/20211128/zemletryasenie-1761132445.html

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 hit northern Peru, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit northern Peru, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). According to ESMC, the tremors were recorded at 10.52 UTC (13.52 Moscow time), the source lay at a depth of 80 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 45 kilometers north of the city of Barranca (population 5,700). Information about possible casualties and destruction has been reported. According to the US Tsunami Warning Center (NWS), a tsunami is not expected in the area of ​​the earthquake.

