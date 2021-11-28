Massive brawl with shooting occurred in Elektrostal – Incidents

MOSCOW, November 28. / TASS /. The conflict over workers’ disagreements in Elektrostal near Moscow ended in gunfire. As a result, one person was injured. This was reported to TASS on Sunday by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region.

As noted in the head office, the police received information about the shooting near one of the houses on Yalagin Street. “The police officers who arrived at the indicated address found that a conflict occurred between a group of citizens, previously, because of disagreements over work, as a result of which one of the participants was injured and was hospitalized,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

A TASS source in law enforcement agencies clarified that the conflict escalated into a fight, about 10-12 people took part in it.

The police on this fact opened a criminal case on hooliganism (part 2 of article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), the sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years. The police establish the identity of all the participants in the crime.

The regional prosecutor’s office clarified that the conflict took place on November 21. “In relation to one of the accused, the court, taking into account the position of the prosecutor’s office, chose a preventive measure in the form of detention,” the supervisory agency said in a Telegram channel.