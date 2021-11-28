Migrants, according to the online edition Mash, staged a fight with shooting in the warehouse of the online store Wildberries

Migrants, according to the online edition Mash, staged a fight with shooting at the warehouse of the online store Wildberries. A criminal case was initiated.

In the village of Random in the Moscow Region Elektrostal, fifteen storekeepers of the Internet service did not share the money and started a massive brawl. This, without naming the source, is reported by the online edition Mash. According to this information, the conflict took place late at night on November 21st, and its participants used knives and firearms. One person was injured. The victim was taken to the hospital by acquaintances. Another suspect was detained – he was found on a mobile phone left at the scene of the fight.

Wildberries have not yet commented on this information. The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region, in turn, confirmed the information about the fight with the shooting in Elektrostal. They added that one alleged participant in the scuffle was sent into custody, and the identity of the rest is being established.

The TASS agency, citing the Moscow Region Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes that the fight took place over disagreements over work. However, the online edition clarifies that, according to the preliminary version of the investigators, among the storekeepers there were those who stole goods and sold the stolen goods. They may not have been able to distribute the money they received from the stolen goods.

The case was initiated under the hooliganism article, which implies up to seven years in prison.