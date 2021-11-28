Migrants in Brest: Come from the Border to Warm Up and Sleep | Belarus: a view from Europe – special project DW | Dw

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
27

Reports about migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border now usually mention a transport and logistics center at the Bruzgi checkpoint near Grodno, where immigrants from Iraq and other countries wishing to enter the EU were accommodated. However, more and more migrants are now being observed in another large city on the Belarusian-Polish border – Brest.

Migrants “come from the border to lie down”

Local residents pay attention that small groups of migrants were noticed in Brest at the beginning of autumn, but a really serious influx has been taking place since mid-November.

According to taxi driver Andrei, in most cases migrants come to Brest not from Minsk, but from the Belarusian-Polish border – after unsuccessful attempts to cross it illegally. “When I gave a lift to some foreigners from Iraq, they said that they spent several weeks at the border, but it didn’t work to get to Poland, and it’s very cold in the forest. Now they want to lie down in Brest and go to the border again,” Andrei notes.

His business colleague, who identified himself as Viktor, also confirms the fact that the migrants do not intend to return to the Belarusian capital, from where evacuation flights to Iraq are organized. “I have already made four flights to the border in the Kamenets district,” Viktor admits. “Everyone who was my passengers does not want to go to Minsk: after arriving there, they immediately went to the border area, where they set up a spontaneous camp and are trying to break through to Poland. it doesn’t work, they visit Brest on short visits to get themselves a little in order. “

Migrants and Brest taxis, November 2021

Migrants and Brest taxis, November 2021

Renting housing in Brest rises due to migrants

Taxi drivers and people who rent out apartments for the night say that there may be several hundred migrants in Brest now. Most of them try not to appear in busy places so as not to attract attention to themselves. But there are also those who check into hotels legally.

“We serve migrants, but for this they must have passports and valid Belarusian visas,” explained Lyudmila, an administrator of one of the Brest hotels. According to her, recently there are many Iraqi citizens among the guests of the hotel and they are settled by large families for two or three days.

“Prices for double rooms from 70 to 85 Belarusian rubles per day (25-30 euros) do not scare away foreigners, and we meet halfway if several children are taken to such a room,” notes Lyudmila.

However, much more often migrants make attempts to move into rented apartments. Brest taxi driver Viktor says that he and his colleagues are now actively communicating with the owners of such apartments. “Migrants like this option more, because a one-room apartment can accommodate 10 or 12 people for the night,” says Viktor. He adds that due to the influx of foreigners, tenants have sharply raised housing prices. If not long ago it was possible to rent the simplest apartment in Brest for $ 50 per day, now the bargaining starts from the $ 100 mark.

“Maybe they don’t yet realize that they’ve been deceived.”

Nothing is known about any conflicts in Brest in connection with the appearance in the city of natives of Arab countries, and in general, local residents are calm about the current situation.

“Of course, we know what is happening: sometimes we meet migrants on the streets or in stores. It is a pity when you see that the children are dressed out of season. It seems that you want to help, but then you realize that their parents made such a choice,” she shares her impressions Brest resident Natalya.

On the way to a rented apartment, November 2021

On the way to a rented apartment, November 2021

She also says that it is difficult to communicate with migrants, since few of them know at least English. Therefore, it is possible to conduct a short conversation only with the help of an online translator, and from the phrases of migrants you can only find out how they suffer at the border from the cold and lack of food. “Probably, not all of them are still aware – or maybe they pretend not to understand – that they were cruelly deceived when they decided to fly to Belarus in the hope of a smooth crossing of the border with the European Union,” Natalya said.

What do migrants from Chechnya and Iraq have in common?

Several years ago, the residents of Brest have already experienced the flow of migrants, when there were many natives of Chechnya in the city. Then, too, the demand for rented housing increased sharply, and taxi drivers could significantly increase the price for their services.

“I would not compare the current situation with the Kurds with the one that was with the Chechens. Still, then they tried to get into the EU by train and asked for asylum at the first Polish station in Terespol,” recalls taxi driver Viktor.

“I also didn’t like it when Brest was overrun with migrants from Chechnya and it was difficult to buy a train ticket to Poland, but at least they didn’t storm the border en masse in order to cross it illegally,” says Natalya from Brest.

She also notes that now her acquaintances have accumulated a lot of negativity towards the Belarusian border guards. “My friends openly declare that they cannot now calmly communicate with those who are currently serving at the border. After all, absolutely unpredictable things are happening there, and our border guards facilitate illegal migration,” said a resident of Brest.

See also:

  • Snow-covered children's clothing hangs on a fence at a temporary camp to accommodate migrants in Belarus.

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    Weather conditions are getting worse

    In the transport and logistics center “Bruzgi” near Grodno there are now 2,000 people – migrants who were previously on the border with Poland. They were placed here temporarily, and what will happen to them next is not yet clear. Many of these people are malnourished and sick. Not everyone has warm or changeable clothes. The situation is aggravated by weather conditions – snow has already fallen in Belarus.

  • The need for migrants is great. Despite the noticeable cold weather and the snow that has fallen, some of them walk without socks.

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    Lack of essentials

    According to the Belarusian authorities, by November 25, about 100 migrants were hospitalized, some of them with pneumonia. The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, visited the accommodation center for migrants in Belarus on November 22 and promised that soon they would be provided with medicines and other humanitarian aid.

  • Transport and logistics center Bruzgi near the Polish border, where about 2,000 migrants were accommodated.

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    COVID-19 outbreak threat

    Many fear an outbreak of coronavirus infections in conditions where it is very difficult to comply with sanitary standards. At the moment, at least one case of COVID-19 is known in the center for housing migrants.

  • Polish border guards on the border with Belarus

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    Poland closed the border

    Attempts of the migrants who remained at the border to get to the EU do not stop. At least 375 people tried to move to Poland on November 24. According to Polish border guards, these people were detained and sent back to Belarus. Five were taken to hospital due to exhaustion. Police detained three people on suspicion of human smuggling.

  • Migrants in sleeping bags sleep on the floor in the center to accommodate them.

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    People refuse to leave

    Brussels accuses Lukashenka of organizing the delivery of migrants from crisis regions of the world to the EU borders in order to increase pressure on the West. Both Poland and the Baltic states deny these people the right to enter. Because of this, many migrants are stuck in Belarus.

  • Belarus Migranten im Grenzgebiet zu Polen

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    EU tries to organize the sending of migrants to their homeland

    The office of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell notes that the EU is in contact with the Foreign Ministry of Belarus in order to find an opportunity for a simplified departure of migrants to their homeland. In mid-November, several hundred people were already sent on a special flight to Iraq. In the photo: migrants near Grodno in a queue to receive food.

  • The migrants were accommodated in a warehouse converted for this purpose on the border of Belarus and Poland.

    What will happen next with the migrants stranded in Belarus?

    Lukashenka is playing a risky game

    “I am waiting for the EU’s response to the question about 2,000 refugees,” Alexander Lukashenko said on November 22 at a meeting with the governor of the Grodno region. According to him, he asked the EU, and especially Germany, to “take these people” from Belarus. For its part, and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel once again stressed that the problem with migrants in Belarus must be solved by joint efforts of the EU.

    Author: Philip Böhl, Elena Gunkel


Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here