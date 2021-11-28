Migrants in Brest: Come from the Border to Warm Up and Sleep | Belarus: a view from Europe – special project DW | Dw

Reports about migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border now usually mention a transport and logistics center at the Bruzgi checkpoint near Grodno, where immigrants from Iraq and other countries wishing to enter the EU were accommodated. However, more and more migrants are now being observed in another large city on the Belarusian-Polish border – Brest.

Migrants “come from the border to lie down”

Local residents pay attention that small groups of migrants were noticed in Brest at the beginning of autumn, but a really serious influx has been taking place since mid-November.

According to taxi driver Andrei, in most cases migrants come to Brest not from Minsk, but from the Belarusian-Polish border – after unsuccessful attempts to cross it illegally. “When I gave a lift to some foreigners from Iraq, they said that they spent several weeks at the border, but it didn’t work to get to Poland, and it’s very cold in the forest. Now they want to lie down in Brest and go to the border again,” Andrei notes.

His business colleague, who identified himself as Viktor, also confirms the fact that the migrants do not intend to return to the Belarusian capital, from where evacuation flights to Iraq are organized. “I have already made four flights to the border in the Kamenets district,” Viktor admits. “Everyone who was my passengers does not want to go to Minsk: after arriving there, they immediately went to the border area, where they set up a spontaneous camp and are trying to break through to Poland. it doesn’t work, they visit Brest on short visits to get themselves a little in order. “

Migrants and Brest taxis, November 2021

Renting housing in Brest rises due to migrants

Taxi drivers and people who rent out apartments for the night say that there may be several hundred migrants in Brest now. Most of them try not to appear in busy places so as not to attract attention to themselves. But there are also those who check into hotels legally.

“We serve migrants, but for this they must have passports and valid Belarusian visas,” explained Lyudmila, an administrator of one of the Brest hotels. According to her, recently there are many Iraqi citizens among the guests of the hotel and they are settled by large families for two or three days.

“Prices for double rooms from 70 to 85 Belarusian rubles per day (25-30 euros) do not scare away foreigners, and we meet halfway if several children are taken to such a room,” notes Lyudmila.

However, much more often migrants make attempts to move into rented apartments. Brest taxi driver Viktor says that he and his colleagues are now actively communicating with the owners of such apartments. “Migrants like this option more, because a one-room apartment can accommodate 10 or 12 people for the night,” says Viktor. He adds that due to the influx of foreigners, tenants have sharply raised housing prices. If not long ago it was possible to rent the simplest apartment in Brest for $ 50 per day, now the bargaining starts from the $ 100 mark.

“Maybe they don’t yet realize that they’ve been deceived.”

Nothing is known about any conflicts in Brest in connection with the appearance in the city of natives of Arab countries, and in general, local residents are calm about the current situation.

“Of course, we know what is happening: sometimes we meet migrants on the streets or in stores. It is a pity when you see that the children are dressed out of season. It seems that you want to help, but then you realize that their parents made such a choice,” she shares her impressions Brest resident Natalya.

On the way to a rented apartment, November 2021

She also says that it is difficult to communicate with migrants, since few of them know at least English. Therefore, it is possible to conduct a short conversation only with the help of an online translator, and from the phrases of migrants you can only find out how they suffer at the border from the cold and lack of food. “Probably, not all of them are still aware – or maybe they pretend not to understand – that they were cruelly deceived when they decided to fly to Belarus in the hope of a smooth crossing of the border with the European Union,” Natalya said.

What do migrants from Chechnya and Iraq have in common?

Several years ago, the residents of Brest have already experienced the flow of migrants, when there were many natives of Chechnya in the city. Then, too, the demand for rented housing increased sharply, and taxi drivers could significantly increase the price for their services.

“I would not compare the current situation with the Kurds with the one that was with the Chechens. Still, then they tried to get into the EU by train and asked for asylum at the first Polish station in Terespol,” recalls taxi driver Viktor.

“I also didn’t like it when Brest was overrun with migrants from Chechnya and it was difficult to buy a train ticket to Poland, but at least they didn’t storm the border en masse in order to cross it illegally,” says Natalya from Brest.

She also notes that now her acquaintances have accumulated a lot of negativity towards the Belarusian border guards. “My friends openly declare that they cannot now calmly communicate with those who are currently serving at the border. After all, absolutely unpredictable things are happening there, and our border guards facilitate illegal migration,” said a resident of Brest.

