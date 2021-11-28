https://ria.ru/20211128/nagnetanie-1761171649.html
Minsk accused Kiev of escalating the problem with migrants
MINSK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Kiev is escalating the topic of “threats” from illegal migration from Belarusian territory in order to receive funds from “Western curators”, said the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich. According to him, what is happening in Poland and Lithuania can still be “somehow justified” – these are members NATO bloc. “But what is happening on the territory of our southern neighbor (Ukraine. – Ed.), & lt; … & gt; defies common sense. This is already hysteria. Probably, the hysteria of the Ukrainian leadership in the hope of getting some funds from their Western curators, like Poles and Lithuanians, in order to grab something for themselves, “he said in an interview with STV TV channel. to Germany, Great Britain, Europe “. According to him, their attempt to break through the border with Poland is a defensive reaction of “desperate people.” I would not only take a stick and a stone in my hand, “he said. In addition, Volfovich drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian security forces, within the framework of Operation Polesie, are practicing actions in the event of illegal migrants entering the country.” Well, who will go to Ukraine? On the contrary, only from Ukraine: 192 people – Ukrainians, in my opinion – this year they asked for Belarusian citizenship and stayed in our country, “the Secretary of State added. As Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said, Ukraine will act in case situation with the breakthrough of the Belarusian-Polish border. According to him, there are enough forces and means for this. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin pointed out that about 8,500 servicemen, including border guards, would provide security on the border with Belarus. Due to the migration crisis, Kiev began exercises, where all scenarios of “escalation of the migration crisis in border towns and villages” are being worked out. … On the border with Belarus, a special operation “Polesie” was announced: it is coordinated by the State Border Service and is carried out jointly with the forces of the National Guard, the National Police, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other reserves. The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers allocated 175 million hryvnias (about 6.5 million dollars) to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. In the summer, on the border of Belarus and Poland, as well as Belarus and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Illegals have set up a spontaneous camp. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled the military and thwarted attempts to break through with the help of special means and equipment. Western countries blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”
Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going?
The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is.
According to him, what is happening in Poland and Lithuania still “can be somehow justified” – these are members of the NATO bloc.
“But what is happening on the territory of our southern neighbor (Ukraine. – Ed.) <...> defies common sense. This is already hysteria. like Poles and Lithuanians, in order to snatch something for themselves, “- he said in an interview with STV TV channel.
The secretary of state stressed that he did not see a threat from the refugees who “for peaceful purposes went to where they were called – to Germany, Great Britain, to Europe.” According to him, their attempt to break through the border with Poland is a defensive reaction of “desperate people.”
20:10
Minsk believes that it is too early to talk about the threat of unleashing a war
“I put myself in the shoes of any man: if there were a wife and a child with a flash grenade flying and gassed, I would not only take a stick and a stone in my hands,” he said.
In addition, Volfovich drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian security forces, within the framework of Operation Polesie, are practicing actions in the event of illegal migrants entering the country.
“Well, who will go to Ukraine? On the contrary, only from Ukraine: 192 people – Ukrainians, in my opinion – have asked for Belarusian citizenship this year and stayed in our country,” the Secretary of State added.
The Ukrainian Cabinet has allocated 175 million hryvnia (about 6.5 million dollars) to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.
November 22, 11:50
Lukashenko warns “wild politicians” in Poland about the consequences of threats
The Polish authorities have strengthened the protection of the border, pulled the military and thwarted attempts to break through with the help of special means and equipment.