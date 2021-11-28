Monument to Red Army soldiers erected in Latvia

https://ria.ru/20211128/pamyatnik-1761140542.html

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. A monument to the soldiers of the Red Army was erected in the Latvian Kapsede, Sputnik Latvia reported. The sculptural structure appeared in the town of Kapsede, Liepaja region thanks to the joint efforts of public figures and the Consulate General of Russia. It took the Osipovs three years to obtain permission, and the Latvian authorities believe that the country was occupied by the USSR from 1940 to 1991. Soviet troops are officially considered occupational. Russia strongly disagrees with this position.

