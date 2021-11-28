Most Popular Tools & News From Investing.com

Investing.com – The most popular financial instruments (according to Investing.com Russia) during the week of November 22-26 were :,, futures, pair, and.

As for the news, the most interesting of the week were the following: Musk started a fight on Twitter (NYSE 🙂 with the head of Binance, Musk made a “final warning” to JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE :), What is known about the new mutation COVID-19 ?, Market Bull Jeremy Siegel: A correction awaits us and Turkey is not the only country facing a currency crisis.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ :), once again got into a Twitter squabble, this time with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao over recall issues. Read on

Musk also commented this week on a $ 162 million lawsuit by investment bank JPMorgan Chase against his company. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the billionaire threatened to leave a bad review of the institution online. Read on

A new strain of coronavirus known as B.1.1.529 has been found in small numbers in South Africa, according to WHO officials, CNBC writes. Read on

American economist, professor of finance at the Worten School of Business, Jeremy Siegel, warned that the market will face another “bad” inflation report, writes CNBC. Read on

Prominent emerging market investor Mark Mobius expressed his opinion that Turkey may not be the only country facing a currency crisis given the prospect of a US interest rate hike, writes CNBC. Read on

