Myasnikov predicted that omicron will become the dominant strain in winter

“Omicron” will come to us with an accuracy of 100%. And most likely, it will become the dominant strain at the end of winter and spring. Even overlapping borders will not help. Such a forecast in his Telegram channel was made by the head physician of the 71st Moscow city hospital, Alexander Myasnikov.

According to him, now the next wave of COVID-19 incidence has begun to decline. But you shouldn’t relax. There are no more than 2-3 months to prepare for the next outbreak. And it is very important now, according to the doctor, to complete the primary vaccination of the population. And also to prepare a supply of vaccines for the complete revaccination of all those already vaccinated. And also to prepare an outpatient unit for receiving patients, to create a service for the transportation of infectious patients, to introduce compulsory vaccination with three initial doses for people with immunodeficiency. After all, such patients, according to Myasnikov, are the real “incubators” of new strains.

Earlier, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia), Doctor of Biological Sciences Ancha Baranova warned that the new type of coronavirus did not arise from the “delta” strain. But at the same time, there is a danger that the omicron will spread along with the delta and will infect the vaccinated.