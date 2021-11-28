Myasnikov warned the Russians about the “unfinished monsters”

https://ria.ru/20211128/monstry-1761098714.html

Undefeated “monsters” hunt defenseless Russians

2021-11-28T06: 15

2021-11-28T06: 15

2021-11-28T13: 58

spread of coronavirus

society

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

alexander myasnikov (doctor)

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Antibiotics and the possibility of refusing vaccinations made people helpless in the face of infections that have become “enemies that have not been killed,” wrote Russian doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on his Telegram channel. Over the “enemy,” Myasnikov noted, they almost managed to win, but everyone relaxed. As a result, he “no longer rises – he stands up to his full height.” “And these are no longer old familiar and naive bacteria that fall dead at the sight of penicillin, these are monsters who cannot be pronounced and who can only be eaten with antibiotics for joy! we do not notice this ominous giant shadow behind our back and continue to walk proudly with a calm smile on our face and a toy Colt in a holster … ” the most reliable way to protect yourself from COVID-19. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported that the number of cases among those who received an injection does not exceed 3-4%. Most of the citizens who died from the infection did not get an injection, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Russia

2021

society, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, alexander myasnikov (doctor)