Naryshkin denies Russia’s plans for a military invasion of Ukraine

Russia is not planning any invasion of Ukraine, said the head of the SVR

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

news from the plot War in Ukraine

Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine, and all US attempts to blame Moscow for this are a provocation. This was stated by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin.

“I must reassure everyone: nothing like this will happen,” said Sergei Naryshkin on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel. This is how he responded to the statements that are being heard in the United States about the allegedly impending Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Naryshkin, this is a “malicious propaganda action by the US State Department”, “fake” and “lie.” The head of the SVR called the goal of this campaign an attempt to push Ukraine to incite a new conflict in the east of the country.

Earlier, the United States announced the plans of the Russian Federation to begin an invasion of Ukraine. According to American intelligence, it is not planned until January, Western media write.