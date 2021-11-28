NATO needs to take over Russia’s neighbors

US and NATO must show that they are still alive after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, said John Bolton

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Russia is “probing a gray zone” east of NATO, which includes Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and the Transcaucasus, said former US national security adviser John Bolton. In his opinion, the North Atlantic Alliance needs to clearly define which countries it is ready to accept in order to weaken Moscow’s influence on them.

“Moscow is exploring the entire ‘gray zone’ between NATO’s eastern border and Russia’s western border: not only Ukraine and Belarus, but also Moldova and the Caucasus republics. The “frozen conflict” of Moldova with the Russian-created Transnistrian Republic; Russia’s continued occupation of two Georgian provinces; and Moscow’s recent pro-Azerbaijani interference in its conflict with Armenia – all of this demonstrates the Kremlin’s hegemonic or openly annexationist policy, encompassing six gray zone states, ”wrote John Bolton in an article for 19fortyfive.

According to the ex-adviser to the US president, Washington and NATO should go over to offensive actions. Bolton approved the buildup of military aid to Ukraine, the boycott of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sanctions, but considered them insufficient. According to the politician, the United States and NATO should unravel the “frozen conflicts” of the post-Soviet space and remove other obstacles that prevent the countries of the “gray zone” from joining the alliance.

Bolton offered to unambiguously convey to Moscow the West’s intentions in the region. He noted that NATO needs to prove that the alliance is still alive after the “catastrophic withdrawal of troops” from Afghanistan.

Bloomberg previously reported that the US military expects a Russian invasion of Ukraine in January. Until that moment, the operation will be impossible due to the large amount of dirt on the ground, according to US intelligence. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Washington’s information about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is false.