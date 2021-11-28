UK plans to send military to Ukraine and Germany

NATO is increasing the number of heavy armored vehicles in Poland and Germany to “contain Russia.” This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

“Poland and Germany are increasing the number of heavy armored vehicles to ‘contain the Russian Federation’. This week there was footage of the transfer of American artillery to Poland, closer to the border with Belarus. Information about the buildup of the military contingent on Polish territory was also confirmed by sources in the Russian Defense Ministry, “Izvestia writes. Also, the containment strategy in relation to Russia is being revised in the UK. London is returning hundreds of units of military equipment to Germany, the newspaper reports.

Earlier, the British edition of The Times reported that London wants to send 250 troops and hundreds of vehicles to Germany in case of a war with the Russian Federation. Great Britain plans to establish one of the largest foreign military centers there. Prior to that, Britain wanted to send 600 troops to Ukraine to contain the “aggression” of Russia. This was reported by the British edition of the Mirror.