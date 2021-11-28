NATO pulls together troops to “contain Russia”

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
34

Tank biathlon. Chebarkul military training ground. Chelyabinsk region, military, weapons, tank biathlon, t72-3b, army, tank

UK plans to send military to Ukraine and Germany
Photo:

news from the plot

War in Ukraine

NATO is increasing the number of heavy armored vehicles in Poland and Germany to “contain Russia.” This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper.

“Poland and Germany are increasing the number of heavy armored vehicles to ‘contain the Russian Federation’. This week there was footage of the transfer of American artillery to Poland, closer to the border with Belarus. Information about the buildup of the military contingent on Polish territory was also confirmed by sources in the Russian Defense Ministry, “Izvestia writes. Also, the containment strategy in relation to Russia is being revised in the UK. London is returning hundreds of units of military equipment to Germany, the newspaper reports.

Earlier, the British edition of The Times reported that London wants to send 250 troops and hundreds of vehicles to Germany in case of a war with the Russian Federation. Great Britain plans to establish one of the largest foreign military centers there. Prior to that, Britain wanted to send 600 troops to Ukraine to contain the “aggression” of Russia. This was reported by the British edition of the Mirror.

Subscribe to URA.RU in Google news, Yandex.News and to our channel in Yandex Zen, follow the main news of Russia and the Urals in telegram channel URA.RU and receive all the most important news delivered to your mail in our daily newsletter.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here