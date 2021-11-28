New COVID-19 drug not as effective as claimed | Coronavirus of a new type SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic | Dw

New tablets from COVID-19 Molnupiravir produced by the American pharmaceutical company MSD are significantly less effective than previously stated. This was announced on Friday, November 27 by the manufacturer himself.

According to data provided by Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), taking the pill, also known as Lagevrio, in clinical trials reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 30 percent – while back in early October the company, based on preliminary data, reported a 50 percent reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death.

However, at that time, data on all participants in the clinical trial were not yet available. Now they have appeared.

The UK in early November became the first country in the world to approve Molnupiravir for therapy. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently reviewing research data for the drug in order to certify it in the EU. According to him, it may take “several weeks.” The FDA will also review Molnupiravir this coming Tuesday.

The drug reduces the ability of the virus to replicate in cells

This antiviral drug reduces the ability of the coronavirus to replicate in the cells of the body, thereby slowing the further development of COVID-19. A similar drug was developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. In early November, Pfizer announced that its drug, Paxlovid, was 89 percent effective.

The advantage of pills is that they can be taken at home without any problems. Other medicines, such as the antiviral drug Remdesivir, must be given intravenously. Last week, the US government announced a major order for 10 million units of the drug from Pfizer for a total of $ 5.3 billion (or almost 4.7 billion euros). The order was placed after receiving approval from the FDA.

