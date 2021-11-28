New COVID-19 drug not as effective as claimed | Coronavirus of a new type SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic | Dw

New tablets from COVID-19 Molnupiravir produced by the American pharmaceutical company MSD are significantly less effective than previously stated. This was announced on Friday, November 27 by the manufacturer himself.
According to data provided by Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), taking the pill, also known as Lagevrio, in clinical trials reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 30 percent – while back in early October the company, based on preliminary data, reported a 50 percent reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death.
However, at that time, data on all participants in the clinical trial were not yet available. Now they have appeared.
The UK in early November became the first country in the world to approve Molnupiravir for therapy. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently reviewing research data for the drug in order to certify it in the EU. According to him, it may take “several weeks.” The FDA will also review Molnupiravir this coming Tuesday.
The drug reduces the ability of the virus to replicate in cells
This antiviral drug reduces the ability of the coronavirus to replicate in the cells of the body, thereby slowing the further development of COVID-19. A similar drug was developed by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. In early November, Pfizer announced that its drug, Paxlovid, was 89 percent effective.
The advantage of pills is that they can be taken at home without any problems. Other medicines, such as the antiviral drug Remdesivir, must be given intravenously. Last week, the US government announced a major order for 10 million units of the drug from Pfizer for a total of $ 5.3 billion (or almost 4.7 billion euros). The order was placed after receiving approval from the FDA.
See also:
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Sad statistics
In one of the cemeteries in Bonn, a man grieves for his wife. She is one of more than 100 thousand people in Germany who have died due to infection with the coronavirus. In recent days in Germany, the number of deaths from covid began to rise sharply again. If on October 1, 66 people died, then in the fourth week of November the average daily rate was more than 200 deaths.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
One final caveat
Coffins near the crematorium oven. On the lid of one of them, the funeral agency says “crown” in chalk – as a warning to the staff of the crematorium. As in the past, the victims of the pandemic continue to be elderly people who have not been vaccinated. However, the number of cases when vaccinated people get sick with covid is also growing.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Older people are more at risk than others
An employee of a nursing home near Berlin is testing an elderly man for the coronavirus. In the past weeks, there have been many cases of infection among residents of nursing homes, some of whom have died. Therefore, in Germany, the discussion about the compulsory vaccination of the personnel of such institutions does not stop. Italy, France and Greece have already introduced it, in Austria such a measure is planned for the near future.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Regular tests in kindergartens and schools
Coronavirus tests in schools and kindergartens have become commonplace for most children. No other population group is tested for covid as often and thoroughly. Despite this, the infection rate among children aged 5 to 14 is three times higher than the average in Germany. Many parents are hoping for early admission to the use of vaccines for children.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Doctors sound the alarm
A doctor examines a patient in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital Leipzig. Until now, the workload of German hospitals has not reached the level of last winter, but doctors are sounding the alarm. In Saxony, some clinics are preparing for a triage (distribution of patients into groups based on urgency), as they fear that they will soon be unable to provide all the necessary assistance in full.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Patients stay in intensive care units for a long time
Patient in the intensive care unit of the city clinic of Dresden. In Germany, the hospital occupancy rate is used to assess the current situation. It is considered controversial because it reflects the spread of infection with a delay. In addition, many hospital patients are now younger than in the past three waves of the pandemic. They stay in intensive care units longer.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Public transport control
In public transport, the 3G rule has been in effect since last week – for traveling on buses and trains, you must present either a vaccination certificate, or a certificate of transferred covid, or a negative test for coronavirus. They must be supervised by bus drivers or train conductors. In addition, wearing a protective mask is still mandatory in transport. For violations – a fine of 150 euros.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
My home is my office
Those who can work from home are strongly encouraged to do so. Only in June, companies canceled the obligation to provide the maximum number of employees with the opportunity to work remotely. This rule is now returning to reduce the number of people-to-people contacts. Therefore, many Germans are working again at their home desk – or on the couch.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Christmas gingerbread or lockdown?
In many cities of Germany, for example in Freiburg, Christmas markets are opened in compliance with a number of rules and with a limited number of visitors. However, due to extremely high infection rates in Bavaria and Saxony, they decided to abandon them this year. In Bavaria, a lockdown is being introduced in communities in which the infection rate has exceeded 1000 cases per 100 thousand population per week.
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Get vaccinated without leaving your car
The vaccination campaign is stalled, so the German government decided to rely on readily available offers again: mobile vaccination stations or vaccine drive-in, when you can get an injection without leaving your car. In addition, Germans are strongly encouraged to get a booster vaccine so that, as future chancellor Olaf Scholz put it, make themselves “winter-hardy.”
-
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Booster shots and regular tests
Booster vaccinations are necessary due to the fact that the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus is constantly growing, although they have been vaccinated. Otherwise, only one thing helps – regular tests! Therefore, the German authorities, a month after the introduction of fees for tests, again decided to make them free for everyone – both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Author: Sergey Gushcha, Thomas Lachan
Source link