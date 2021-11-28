New strain of coronavirus omicron found in several European countries

Those who arrived from the Republic of South Africa could bring the virus to the territory of the European Union. Representatives of several states at once reported this on the eve. In particular, Germany was one of the first countries to tell about the discovery of a new strain on their territory. According to the Minister of Social Affairs, the infected visitor has already been isolated. While the final results of his analyzes are expected. In the UK, according to the government, 2 cases of infection with the strain have already been confirmed. Omicron was probably also found in a Czech woman who returned home from Egypt, the Ministry of Health said. More than 60 air passengers in the Netherlands have been diagnosed with Covid. They also came to the kingdom from the Republic of South Africa. But the authorities do not yet know which version of the virus they are talking about.

The Moscow Research Center for the Treatment of Viral Infections told the online edition Gazeta.ru that an omicron could appear in Russia at any time, given that air traffic with African countries is being closed only today. A new, probably more dangerous, strain was announced by the World Health Organization just two days ago and called it causing concern.

More than 20 countries of the world have already limited air traffic with the African continent.