New strain of coronavirus omicron is actively spreading abroad

Immediately, 13 Dutchmen who flew home from South Africa, doctors identified infection with a new variety of covid. More than 600 passengers who arrived on two flights from southern Africa are being examined. The Ministry of Health of the Netherlands admitted that there will be more omicrons infected with the strain. The first cases of infection with it were noted in Denmark and Australia. The infected, according to the authorities, brought a dangerous virus back from South Africa. In the Czech Republic, the first case of infection with the omicron strain was also detected. Let’s remind that before that it was confirmed in Belgium. Many states suspend flights to southern Africa. In contrast, the Israeli authorities announced the complete closure of their borders to all foreigners for a couple of weeks, the measure will take effect from tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in South Africa warned compatriots who are in the country to be ready to leave it immediately if necessary. The republic has already identified 150 cases of coronavirus due to a new strain. Telegram channels specially created for this purpose should promptly inform, where people will be able to read how best to act if the situation worsens. Severe fatigue and headache are the main symptoms of infection, said Angelique Kutze, head of the South African Medical Association.

The President of the Republic of South Africa will address the nation today in connection with the spread of the omicron strain in the country. The head of the country will speak at 9 pm Moscow time. The South African Ministry of Health said that they do not intend to tighten the measures yet. The World Health Organization has rated the new South African strain as of concern. Experts note that it can infect even vaccinated people.

French Minister of Health Olivier Veran suggested that a new variant of the omicron coronavirus has already penetrated the country: “The omicron variant is already present in England, Italy, Belgium, it is likely that it is already circulating in our country. However, to date, the omicron strain has not been identified in the country, but this is a matter of time. The emergence of a new strain does not affect the vaccination strategy in any way. I would like us to be able to get closer to 10 million French people who received a booster dose by the end of next week. ” Veran added that national health authorities are working to detect cases of infection with the new strain in time and begin to immediately fight against it.

In Britain, they do not yet see the need for stricter restrictive measures due to the new strain of coronavirus. Sajid Javid, Minister of Health of the country, said this in an interview with Sky News TV channel. At the same time, he expressed the hope that the residents of the UK will strictly adhere to the already existing security measures.

Rospotrebnadzor claims that no omicron strain of coronavirus has been detected in Russia.