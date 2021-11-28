Notre Dame threatens to turn into “politically correct Disneyland” – InoTV

The Notre Dame Cathedral is being rebuilt after a fire. But if it was decided to restore the damaged roof to its previous appearance, then in the relatively intact internal chapels they plan to completely change the filling. As the journalist of The Daily Telegraph, who got acquainted with the project, notes, many experts strongly criticize it.

The project to restore Notre Dame Cathedral, which was damaged by fire in 2019, threatens to transform the temple into “politically correct Disneyland“, Writes a journalist for The Daily Telegraph, who saw the relevant documents. Critics fear that the world famous temple will turn into “experimental showroom»Because of plans to change its interior.

So, according to the plan, confessionals, altars, classical sculptures will be removed from there and all this will be replaced with modern art, new musical accompaniment and lighting effects in order to evoke emotions among visitors.

The 14 chapels, one after the other, will be decorated according to different themes. First, there will be chapels dedicated to the creation of the world, Abraham, the Exodus from Egypt, the prophets, and then – to different continents. But the emphasis will be on Asia and Africa. And the final chapel will be dedicated to the environment. The author of the article connects this with the fact that the current Pope Francis is concerned with the environment. And in principle he is in favor of reforming the church.

Visitors will travel from north to south along the path, accompanied by light and sound effects to make them feel as if they are walking from darkness to light.

Bible quotes in various languages, including Mandarin Chinese, will be projected onto the walls. The authors of the project say that tourists from other countries, when they visit Notre Dame, see only beauty, but do not understand anything, so they decided to explain the meaning of the temple to them in words, and in their native dialect. 12 million visitors, who come to the temple with very different motivations, need to tell about Christianity in an accessible way, without slipping into a complex church language.

Urbanist and architect Maurice Culotau commented on these projects: “Like Disney walked into Notre Dame. What they propose to do with Notre Dame would never have been done with Westminster Abbey or with St. Peter’s in Rome. It looks like a theme park, looks very childish and trivial given the grandeur of the place.“.

“This is crazy political correctness. They want to turn Notre Dame into an experimental liturgical showroom that is nowhere to be found, when it should be a place where the slightest change must be carried out with great care.“, – the author of the article quotes the words of another expert.

The author of the article notes that the plans include a proposal to arrange an underground storage of benches that can be lowered using a freight elevator. But in this case, you will have to disassemble part of the floor in the crypt of the 18th century, which was built by the author of the Parisian Pantheon Soufflot. However, there was also a proposal to replace the stained-glass windows with modern glass, but it was refused.

At the same time, in the fire that broke out on April 16, 2019, the exterior suffered the most: the roof and spire of the 19th century. And they will just be restored to their original appearance. But the interiors, the chapels, which survived the tragedy relatively well, are going to be remodeled. Sources of the publication express fears that such a restoration could eat up the money allocated to restore the flying buttresses and the sacristy, which had to be repaired before the fire.

After the fire, on a wave of emotions, 340 thousand people raised € 833 million for the restoration of the temple. A part has already been spent on securing the building. The rest is laid for restoration. It is expected to be completed by April 16, 2024, in time for the Olympic Games that Paris will host.

Eduard Philippe, who was originally prime minister at the time, said a competition would be held to rebuild the temple, possibly with a contemporary design that would bear the imprint of our time. But then the craziest projects began to enter the competition, one of them even suggested installing a swimming pool there. And the competition was curtailed, they decided to restore everything as close as possible to the original.

Then the archbishop of Paris said that the cathedral would need to be moved to the 21st century, but its identity and Christian traditions should be preserved. According to the author of the article, judging by the project, the interior in it will not even be about today, but about the future, writes The Daily Telegraph.