“Oh, mom, there is a car!” How a naughty mother-deputy put her schoolboy son behind the wheel (video)

A lady-deputy from Gatchina decided to teach her son to drive a car on a snowy road. He threw the steering wheel when he saw the car. Cheerfully and with jokes, the mother sawed the footage on the network, and then deleted it – she writes: the people are scared.

On Instagram of the deputy of the Council of Deputies of the Gatchina region Svetlana Malashkova On November 27, let’s say, an ambiguous entry appeared. Filming is carried out in the interior of a moving car. A little boy is driving, sitting on Malashkova’s lap, apparently a son. She advises and praises him: to the left, to the left, well done. “We must go around,” the kid says busily. Mother steers a little. The deputy addresses the subscribers: At what age did you get behind the wheel?

“I’m at nine … no, at seven,” the boy replies, continuing to steer.

– Now, one might say, you are driving yourself for the first time. To the left, ditch, – corrects and warns the mother, adding: – But I press the pedals. We then decided to take a ride along the path to the store. Rides himself (turns the camera onto a snow-covered road, you can see that the speedometer shows 18-20 km / h).

– Oh, mom, there is a car! Stop, mom, take it! the boy exclaimed.

The mother laughs in response to the camera: “I got scared, I threw the steering wheel. I’ll help you there, don’t be afraid. Are you picking your nose with fear? ” The boy laughs.

Svetlana Malashkova graduated from the Institute of Special Pedagogy and Psychology and the State Institute of Economics, Finance, Law and Technology. She became a deputy in the elections in 2019 from the Liberal Democratic Party. He is a member of the standing commission on law and order and legality. In April 2021, she registered as an individual entrepreneur. Type of activity – advertising. Previously she worked in the Gatchina police, but quit after giving birth to a child. Known as an eco-activist who fights landfills.

In an interview with colleagues from “Gatchina Life” she said: “I cannot say that I grew up as a good girl, both teachers and parents have suffered from me”

47news called Malashkova and offered to comment on the video. She categorically refused and did not answer the phone again. After the call, the video was deleted, but a recording appeared. “While I’m in the bath, my subscribers are throwing off my stories to journalists. I want to say one thing, our people have turned into denunciations. And I feel sorry for him,” writes the people’s darling (spelling and punctuation preserved – ed.)





And the people, most likely, do not feel sorry for the deputy.

This happens:

Last September, a 37-year-old resident of St. Petersburg gave the steering wheel on the ring road to a three-year-old boy who was sitting in his arms. The man was charged with part 3 of Article 12.23 of the Administrative Code. Violation of the rules for transporting children is punishable by a fine of three thousand rubles. In August in St. Petersburg, a man handed over the control of a car to his 14-year-old son in order to teach him how to drive. The father showed signs of intoxication. In July, the man lost his job after the footage appeared on the network, where his little son runs the Gazelle.