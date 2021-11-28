Omicron coronavirus strain detected in another country – Gazeta.Ru

In Australia, in New South Wales, two cases of infection with the new COVID-19 strain “omicron” were detected, reports The guardian…

The virus was recorded in citizens who arrived on the evening of November 27 from South Africa.

It is known that those infected are vaccinated against coronavirus, their disease is asymptomatic. The travelers were isolated in a medical facility.

Earlier in southern Africa, a new strain of COVID-19 was discovered, which has “an extremely large number of mutations.” On November 26, WHO officially announced the discovery of a new, highly mutated variant of the coronavirus, as well as hypothesized the origin of the strain.

Omicron has already been identified in several European countries – in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium. Also, infections with this variant of the virus were reported in Hong Kong and Israel.