Omicron coronavirus strain detected in Germany and Czech Republic – Gazeta.Ru

A new strain of coronavirus “omicron” was found in a German resident who returned from South Africa, which can be said “with a high degree of probability,” wrote in Twitter Minister of Social Affairs of the State of Hesse Kai Klose.

“The infected person is isolated at home,” the message says.

In addition, the new omicron coronavirus strain appears to have been identified in a Czech woman who returned from Egypt. As specified in the Ministry of Health of the republic, information about this will be confirmed or denied in the near future, when the final test results are ready.

November 26 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warnedthat a new strain of coronavirus could spread around the world in a matter of months, which is why, she said, it is now important for European countries to act very quickly and cohesively.

In South African Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, ten cases of infection with a new strain of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529 (omicron) have been identified, which may be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus. It contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.