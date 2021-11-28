https://ria.ru/20211128/koronavirus-1761141702.html

Omicron-strain of coronavirus detected in 13 people who arrived in the Netherlands

Omicron-strain of coronavirus detected in 13 people who arrived in the Netherlands

Thirteen people who arrived from South Africa to the Netherlands have been diagnosed with the omicron coronavirus strain, the Netherlands’ National Institute of Health (RIVM) said. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

PARIS, 28 Nov – RIA Novosti. 13 people arriving from South Africa to the Netherlands have been diagnosed with the omicron coronavirus, the Dutch National Institute of Health (RIVM) said. “On November 26, 624 passengers arriving from South Africa were tested for coronavirus at Schiphol Airport. Of these, 61 were positive. test result. To determine the variant of the coronavirus, the samples were sent for further research in RIVM. The variant “omicron” was identified in 13 positive tests, “the institute said. It is noted that the study has not yet been completed, a new strain may be detected more passengers on flights from South Africa. Two flights from South Africa arrived at Dutch Schiphol Airport on Friday. Passengers were kept at the airport until late at night – all of them had to pass a PCR test for coronavirus and wait for the result. The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. New strain – B.1.1.529 – WHO named the Greek letter “omicron”. Earlier, scientists from the UK warned about the appearance in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was also found in South Africa, with 22 cases so far.

2021

