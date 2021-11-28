Opponents of vaccination visited the hospital. Filatova – Society

MOSCOW, November 28. / TASS /. Opponents of vaccination against coronavirus visited the red zone of the Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 15 named after O. Filatov, but failed to build a dialogue with them. This was announced by the chief physician of the hospital Valery Vechorko on the air of the YouTube channel “Soloviev Live”.

“Today we, in fact, agreed that they [противники вакцинации от коронавируса] They will come to us, and we, in general, will show the work from the inside, how all this happens with us, how our employees work, how patients are treated. <…> There is no dialogue, <…> one negative. <…> I realized that it is useless, “he said.

Vechorko explained that opponents of vaccination were asked to wear personal protective equipment to visit the red zone, but most of them refused to comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules. Visitors who agreed to wear PPE were held at the GKB im. Filatov, according to the chief physician, one and a half to two hours, they were given special instructions.

“And here there is some kind of <...> pretense, some kind of laughter, this is an unhealthy situation, <...> but when they began to be rude before [одним из] patients, I said that we are closing this topic, “he said.” They told me that to treat [коронавирус] we need penicillin, “Vechorko added. The head physician of the Filatov City Clinical Hospital suggested that the opponents of vaccination came to the red zone not for the truth, but for glory.” There is no truth there, <...> this is a provocation. <...> They just scoffed, “he said.

Earlier, doctors from 11 hospitals in Russia wrote an open letter to opponents of vaccination against coronavirus, including a number of politicians and public figures, with a proposal to personally visit the red zones of medical institutions and see patients with covid with their own eyes, as well as the consequences that this disease can cause.

The letter, the text of which is at the disposal of TASS, is addressed to both opponents of vaccination in general and to specific people. Its authors, including the chief doctors and heads of departments of the country’s leading hospitals specializing in the treatment of coronavirus, note that they know the position of the addressees on the issue of vaccination against COVID-19. The letter, in particular, was signed by the chief physicians of Moscow hospitals No. 40, No. 52, No. 15 and No. 67 Denis Protsenko, Maryana Lysenko, Valery Vechorko and Andrei Shkoda, the head physician of the Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in St. Petersburg Denis Gusev.