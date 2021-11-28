Over the past day in the Krasnodar Territory, COVID-19 was detected in 74 children

In total, 677 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the Kuban per day.

According to the regional headquarters, COVID-19 was confirmed in 401 women and 276 men. The age of the sick is from 18 days to 91 years.

The largest number of people infected in the last day was detected in Krasnodar – 299 people. In Sochi, 54 cases were confirmed, in Novorossiysk – 49, in the Seversky District – 30.

In Tikhoretsk district, 18 people fell ill, in Yeisk – 17, in Korenovsk – 16, another 15 – in Armavir and Ust-Labinsk district. In the Novopokrovsky district there are 14 positive tests, in Starominsky – 13, in Timashevsky – 12.

11 new cases each in Kurganinsky and Krasnoarmeysky districts, 9 in Labinsky. In Novokubansky, Slavyansky and Shcherbinovsky districts, 7 residents with COVID-19 were identified.

There are 6 new patients in Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Beloglinsky and Caucasian. In Goryachy Klyuch, Kanevsky, Kushchevsky, Leningradsky, Primorsko-Akhtarsky and Uspensky districts – 5 each.

Another 4 people fell ill in the Krylovsky district, 3 each in Anapa and the Mostovsky district. In Temryuk district, 2 new cases were detected, in Abinsky, Belorechensky, Vyselkovsky, Dinsky, Tbilisi, Gulkevichsky and Crimean districts – 1 each.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Kuban, 97,382 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, including 7,404 children. The incidence rate per 100 thousand of the population is 1713.

According to the regional health ministry, 71,561 patients were discharged, including 846 in the last 24 hours. 8,818 people died. There are 103 patients in serious condition on mechanical ventilation, in extremely serious condition on ECMO – 8.

Inpatient treatment with suspected COVID-19 is continued by 5326 residents, of which 2824 are with confirmed coronavirus. 28550 people are treated on an outpatient basis, including 14179 with a positive test.

In Russia, over the past day, 33,548 cases have been identified. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,570,373 cases have been confirmed. The number of deaths per day increased by 1,224, to 272,755. Also, 30,646 patients were discharged in the country. The total number of those who recovered increased to 8,268,111 people.