paparazzi photo – Stars – tsn.ua

Not all stars want to show their children to the general public. But it’s hard to go unnoticed when you live in a big city like New York, Los Angeles or London, where the paparazzi are constantly on their heels. Today we are looking at the stars for walks with children.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper

Model Irina Shayk, like her ex-lover and the father of her daughter Leia, Bradley Cooper, very often fall into the lenses of street photographers while walking with her daughter.

Irina Shayk with Leia / Getty Images

Baby Leia was born in March 2017, now she is 4.5 years old. What’s interesting: all this time, her mother Irina took her daughter for a walk in a stroller, and dad, on the contrary, prefers walking with the child.

Irina Shayk with Leia / Getty Images

And although none of them show photos with their daughter on social networks, the baby literally grows up in front of the fans.

Bradley Cooper with daughter Leia / Getty Images

Irina Shayk always comes out stylishly dressed for such walks – the feeling that the model is preparing for each appearance in front of the cameras. Bradley Cooper is not so confused about his appearance, he is more focused on his daughter.

Bradley Cooper with his daughter / Getty Images

Keira Knightley and James Wrighton

The British actress is one of those stars who do not want attention from the public, fans and photographers. She and husband James Ryton became parents for the first time in May 2015.

Keira Knightley with her husband and eldest daughter Edie / Getty Images

Even after the birth of their first daughter, Kira was rarely seen on walks in London. Those rare footage that got to the press showed us how Knightley carries a child in a carrier backpack or pushes a stroller with her. After the couple’s second daughter was born in 2019, the paparazzi have become even less likely to photograph them.

Keira Knightley with her husband and eldest daughter Edie / Getty Images

Which only proves that if a person wants privacy, he gets it.

Keira Knightley with her family / Getty Images

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel

French model Tina Kunakey became a mother in April 2019. A month later, she was captured with her husband Vincent Cassel at the Cannes Film Festival, where they arrived with their daughter Amazon. The baby at that time was only a month old, and the family was photographed while walking.

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel with her daughter in Cannes / Getty Images

Since then, Tina and Vincent have not caught the eye of photographers, although their daughters are already 2.5 years old. The couple also does not post photos of the child on their Instagram blogs.

Tina Kunaki and Vincent Cassel with their daughter at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 / Getty Images

The family spent last winter in Rio de Janeiro, and there the paparazzi managed to photograph Tina and Vincent with the Amazon on the beach, but many photo agencies never got these frames.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

American model Gigi Hadid became a mother in September 2020. Until recently, the star and her boyfriend Zayn Malik hid the gender of the child, and then the name of the newborn girl, which the public learned only four months after her birth. The girl was named Hai. The family lives in New York, and very soon after giving birth, which Gigi, by the way, had at home, the model began to go out with her daughter for walks.

Gigi Hadid / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid / Getty Images

But all that the photographers have so far managed to capture is how Gigi pushes the stroller through the city streets. Sometimes on walks with the child, Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, was captured.

Yolanda Hadid / Getty Images

And in March 2021, Gigi and Zane were photographed together during such a promenade. Malik proudly held the stroller with his daughter.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik / Getty Images

Once in an interview, he said that he and Gee very easily got used to their new role, because the daughter sleeps well at night and gives her parents a good rest.

Chloe Sevigny and Sinisha Markovic

In May 2020, it became known that 45-year-old actress Chloe Sevigny and her boyfriend, New York gallery owner Sinisha Markovic, became parents. During pregnancy, Chloe starred in several fairly candid photo shoots, where she appeared with a big belly. And after the birth of the child, she shared with the fans that she named her son Vanya. A couple rarely captures on walks, but the paparazzi still manage to make rare shots. The family lives in New York.

Chloe Sevigny and Sinisha Makovic / Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny and Sinisha Makovic / Getty Images

Chloe Sevigny and Sinisha Makovich for a walk with a child / Getty Images

In the spring of 2020, I became a mother for the first time Emily Ratzkowski… Previously, the model was regularly photographed by the paparazzi, and since the birth of Sylvester’s son, the star has rarely flickered in front of the cameras. Sometimes photographers manage to capture Emily with a stroller in New York in the company of her husband Sebastian and her beloved dog Columbo.

Emily Ratzkowski / Getty Images

Emily Ratzkowski / Getty Images

