Patriarch Kirill dismissed the bishop who had hit the priest. Video

Patriarch Kirill ousted Bishop over scandalous video

Photo: from the site patriarchia.ru

Bishop Feofilakt (Moiseev) of Mytishchi was removed from the leadership of the St.Andrew Stauropegic Monastery, as well as from acting as assistant to the first patriarchal vicar in Moscow because of the video with the priest’s blow at the liturgy. This decision was made by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

Earlier, a video appeared on the network, which shows how during the service in the St.Andrew’s Monastery, the bishop hit the clergyman who was helping him. In the center of the scandal was the bishop of Mytishchi Feofilakt (Moiseev).

“Temporarily suspend the performance by His Grace Bishop Theophylact of Mytishchi of the duties of the governor of the Andreevsky stavropegic [подчиняющегося непосредственно патриарху] monastery, assistant to the first vicar of His Holiness the Patriarch for Moscow, manager of the South-West vicariate of Moscow, “the Patriarch’s order says. According to TASS, Bishop Savva (Tutunov) of the Moscow Patriarchate, Bishop of Zelenograd, is studying the case by the General Church Disciplinary Commission.