Pensions of three categories of citizens will be raised from December 1 – Gazeta.Ru

The Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) said that from December 1, three categories of Russians will raise their pensions due to automatic indexation. It is reported by “MK”…

Citizens who turned 80 in November will be assigned a fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension. The increased size will be 12,088 rubles 96 kopecks.

Those pensioners who worked until August 2021, but quit in the last month of summer, will be able to count on an increase in their pension. From December 1, they will be credited with an automatic increase to their pension with an additional payment for three months. It is noted that pensioners who quit their jobs are not restored to the indexation of pensions immediately, but only for the fourth month.

Also, those who applied for recalculation in November will be able to count on an increase in payments, provided that all supporting documents are available.

As early as December, the pension will be raised to citizens who will submit documents confirming that they have 30 years of work experience in rural areas. The surcharge will be 1,511 rubles.

Earlier it was reported that starting from January 1, 2022 in Russia will enter by virtue of the new rules for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual, approved by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.