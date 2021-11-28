Permanent Representative of Russia in Vienna urged AUKUS to “wind down” the project on nuclear submarines – Gazeta.Ru

Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Moscow is concerned about the AUKUS partnership initiatives (Australia, Great Britain and the United States), and called for “winding down” the implementation of the nuclear submarine project, taking into account the opinion of the international community. His speech at the session of the IAEA Board of Governors was published on website Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Ulyanov stressed that the formation of AUKUS carries significant risks to international security and “does not fit well” with the obligations of the participants in the partnership in the field of nuclear non-proliferation. He said that Moscow is concerned that “an information vacuum and a complete lack of transparency” remain around the alliance project.

“We hope that in the long run common sense will prevail, and after 18 months, which the AUKUS participants themselves took for additional study, they will come to the conclusion that it is necessary to curtail the implementation of the nuclear submarine project,” Ulyanov said.

The Permanent Representative added that it is important that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi regularly inform the Board of Governors about how the Agency’s interaction with the Troika is developing, since the Member States have the right to get a complete picture of what is happening.

In mid-September, Australia struck a defense and security deal with the United Kingdom and the United States as part of AUKUS ‘new partnership to produce 12 Barracuda-class attack boats and announced its withdrawal from the submarine agreement with the French company Naval Group. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian named this is Australia’s backstab move.