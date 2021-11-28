Peskov called the “hysteria” against Russia in the English-speaking and Ukrainian media unacceptable

The Kremlin considers unacceptable the hysteria that is being unleashed against Russia by the English-language media, as well as the Ukrainian ones led by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This hysteria, which is being whipped up now in the Anglo-Saxon media, in the Ukrainian media and supported by Ukrainian politicians headed by the head of state, we consider it absolutely unacceptable,” TASS quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Zelensky noted that Ukraine is ready for any possible escalation on the border with Russia.

In addition, The New York Times, citing American and European sources, reported that the United States had warned its allies in Europe about the risk of a “Russian invasion” of Ukraine. This was also reported by CBS, according to which, representatives of the American intelligence services believe that the likelihood of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine “grows as the snap gets cold.”

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova explained the statements of the West and Kiev about the “threat to Ukraine from Russia.”

According to her, the strategy of the West is to create “tension, tension by carrying out some provocative information and political actions.”