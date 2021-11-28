https://ria.ru/20211128/chekhiya-1761125336.html

Petr Fiala becomes the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed the leader of the liberal coalition “Together” Petr Fialu as Prime Minister, the ceremony was broadcast by Czech TV. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

PRAGUE, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of the liberal coalition Together, Petr Fialu, as Prime Minister, the ceremony was broadcast by Czech TV. his country residence “Lana.” All those present were wearing respirators. The Together Coalition won the parliamentary elections on October 8-9. It unites three liberal forces – the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the Christian Democratic Movement and the TOP 09 movement. After the victory, “Together” rallied with another coalition, consisting of the Pirate Party and the movement “Heads and Independents” (according to the results of the vote, took third place ). The Czech leader on November 11 accepted the resignation of the previous cabinet headed by Andrei Babis.

