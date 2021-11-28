https://ria.ru/20211128/chekhiya-1761125336.html
Petr Fiala becomes the new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic
Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed the leader of the liberal coalition “Together” Petr Fialu as Prime Minister, the ceremony was broadcast by Czech TV. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021
PRAGUE, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of the liberal coalition Together, Petr Fialu, as Prime Minister, the ceremony was broadcast by Czech TV. his country residence “Lana.” All those present were wearing respirators. The Together Coalition won the parliamentary elections on October 8-9. It unites three liberal forces – the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the Christian Democratic Movement and the TOP 09 movement. After the victory, “Together” rallied with another coalition, consisting of the Pirate Party and the movement “Heads and Independents” (according to the results of the vote, took third place ). The Czech leader on November 11 accepted the resignation of the previous cabinet headed by Andrei Babis.
“I appoint you head of government and wish you success in this post for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic,” he said during an event held at his country residence Lana.
Zeman, due to COVID-19 being in quarantine, was separated from the rest of the participants by a special wall, while maintaining visual and sound contact between them. All those present were wearing respirators.
The Together Coalition won the parliamentary elections on October 8-9. It unites three liberal forces – the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the Christian Democratic Movement and the TOP 09 movement. After the victory, “Together” rallied with another coalition, consisting of the Pirate Party and the movement “Heads and Independents” (according to the results of the vote, took third place ).
The Czech leader on November 11 accepted the resignation of the previous cabinet headed by Andrei Babis.
