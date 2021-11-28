Polish Prime Minister accused Merkel of “legitimizing the regime” of Lukashenko – RBK

According to Mateusz Morawiecki, Merkel, having called Lukashenka, contributed to “legitimizing his regime.” In turn, the Belarusian president, according to the Polish prime minister, “abused” the conversation with Merkel

Mateusz Morawiecki and Angela Merkel

(Photo: Olivier Matthys / AP)



Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized the interim German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, reports DPA.

Commenting on the crisis with migrants on the border of Belarus and the European Union, Moravetsky said that the EU should participate in the search for a diplomatic solution. “But when Chancellor Merkel called Mr. Lukashenko, she contributed to the legitimization of his regime, although the struggle for a free Belarus has been going on for 15 months,” he said, referring to the protests that have taken place in Belarus since August last year after the presidential elections.

At the same time, the head of the Polish government noted that Lukashenko “abused” the conversation with Merkel and “pretended” that she agreed to transport 2 thousand illegal migrants to Germany and other European countries. “And this is wrong,” he summed up.

Lukashenko and Merkel held two telephone conversations on November 15 and 17, during which they discussed the migration crisis. Merkel said that Lukashenko is a contact person in the migration crisis, but this does not change anything in the fact that the FRG does not consider the results of the Belarusian presidential elections in 2020 to be legitimate.