Polish Prime Minister criticized Merkel for calling Lukashenko
2021-11-28T14: 59
2021-11-28T14: 59
2021-11-28T14: 59
BERLIN, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a phone call with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. “The EU should participate in finding a diplomatic solution. But when Chancellor Merkel called Mr. Belarus has been walking for 15 months already, “Moravetsky said in an interview with the DPA agency. According to him, the President of Belarus” abused “the conversation with Merkel and pretended that she agreed to transport 2,000 illegal migrants to Germany and other countries. Lukashenko and Merkel had two telephone conversations November 15 and 17, during which the politician discussed the migration crisis at the EU borders. Merkel said that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is a contact person in the migration crisis, but this does not change anything in the fact that the presidential elections in Belarus in Germany are not considered legitimate. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from countries of the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.
