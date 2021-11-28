Polish Prime Minister Criticizes Merkel for Talks with Lukashenko | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. In an interview with dpa agency released on Saturday, November 27, Moravetski welcomed the EU’s efforts to diplomatically resolve the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, but pointed out that Merkel, by calling Lukashenka, “helped legitimize his regime, while fighting for a free Belarus has been going on for 15 months already. “

Merkel called Lukashenko twice in mid-November, for which she was criticized both in Germany and abroad. The official representative of the FRG government Steffen Seibert substantiated the need for contacts with Lukashenka by the catastrophic situation of thousands of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border. At the same time, Seibert noted that Merkel’s actions were coordinated with the European Commission.

Moravetski accused Lukashenko of using telephone conversations with Merkel for his own purposes. “He presented the case as if Merkel agreed to transport two thousand migrants along the corridor to Germany and other European countries, but this is not the case,” the Polish prime minister stressed.

Migration crisis provoked by Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko just the day before, visiting migrants at the Bruzgi logistics center on the border with Poland, reiterated that Merkel had allegedly agreed to receive migrants. Seibert denied this categorically.

For several weeks now, thousands of migrants from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan have been trying to enter the EU from Belarus through the Polish border. Polish border guards report hundreds of illegal border crossing attempts every day.

The European Union accuses the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately importing migrants to Belarus for their further promotion to the EU in order to provoke a migration crisis. Minsk denies this.

