Polish Prime Minister Criticizes Merkel for Talks with Lukashenko | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. In an interview with dpa agency released on Saturday, November 27, Moravetski welcomed the EU’s efforts to diplomatically resolve the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, but pointed out that Merkel, by calling Lukashenka, “helped legitimize his regime, while fighting for a free Belarus has been going on for 15 months already. “

Merkel called Lukashenko twice in mid-November, for which she was criticized both in Germany and abroad. The official representative of the FRG government Steffen Seibert substantiated the need for contacts with Lukashenka by the catastrophic situation of thousands of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border. At the same time, Seibert noted that Merkel’s actions were coordinated with the European Commission.

Moravetski accused Lukashenko of using telephone conversations with Merkel for his own purposes. “He presented the case as if Merkel agreed to transport two thousand migrants along the corridor to Germany and other European countries, but this is not the case,” the Polish prime minister stressed.

Migration crisis provoked by Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko just the day before, visiting migrants at the Bruzgi logistics center on the border with Poland, reiterated that Merkel had allegedly agreed to receive migrants. Seibert denied this categorically.

For several weeks now, thousands of migrants from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan have been trying to enter the EU from Belarus through the Polish border. Polish border guards report hundreds of illegal border crossing attempts every day.

The European Union accuses the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately importing migrants to Belarus for their further promotion to the EU in order to provoke a migration crisis. Minsk denies this.

See also:

  • Migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    On the border with Poland

    A large number of illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq have now accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland, who are trying to get into the EU. They are trying to break through the barbed wire fence set up by Poland. In May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further traveling to EU countries, and since then the number of illegal migrants has grown significantly.

  • Migrants at the barbed wire at the border

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Trapped between Poland and Belarus

    Migrants are actually stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus. The Polish side does not allow them to enter the EU, pointing out that there are no grounds for entry and that they are an instrument of hybrid attacks on the part of Lukashenka. The ruler of Belarus is accused of provoking a migration crisis by organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal migrants to the EU borders.

  • Women warming themselves by the fire on the border of Belarus and Poland

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Delivered to the border from Minsk

    According to migrants, travel agencies in their countries sell air tickets to Minsk and issue them a 30-day visa. The cost together with the services of “carriers” is up to 20,000 euros. From Minsk, depending on the package of services purchased, they are either taken to the hotel or sent to the waiting room. When a group is recruited, they are put on a bus and taken to the border.

  • Airport in Erbil

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    The beginning of the journey of migrants from Iraq

    Most of the illegal migrants trying to get to the EU through Belarus are Iraqi citizens. They arrive in Minsk from three cities on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil, Shiladze and Sulaimaniyah. Under pressure from the EU, Iraq has canceled direct flights to Minsk from Baghdad since August. People also travel to Belarus from Syria, Afghanistan, Congo. Migrants reach Minsk via Dubai, Turkey, Lebanon and Ukraine.

  • Illegals on the Belarusian-Polish border

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    First – a flight to Minsk, then – the border with the EU

    Belarus has significantly increased the number of flights from the Middle East to Minsk. Until next March, about 40 weekly flights are planned from the airports of Istanbul, Damascus and Dubai to Minsk – twice as many as a year ago. The air harbors of these cities are currently most often used by migrants for flights to Belarus, in order to travel further to the EU countries.

  • Minsk airport

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Flights with migrants not only at the Minsk airport

    Currently, about 800-1000 migrants arrive in Belarus every day. In this regard, five more Belarusian airports may soon be used to service flights from the Middle East. They will go from national to international. One of them is located in the city of Grodno, just 20 kilometers from the Polish border.

  • Border strip

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    What is happening in the Belarusian border area

    In the Belarusian legislation, nothing has changed regarding the visit of the border strip by citizens of Belarus and foreigners. To get here, you must first contact the border service, notify your intentions and get a pass. Violators face fines and deportation. But now there are many illegal immigrants in the border area. They are hiding in the woods, trying to cross the border with Poland.

  • Migrants on the border with Poland

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Through Belarusian forests – to Poland

    According to migrants, Belarusian border guards help them cross to the Polish side – they cut the barbed wire or find a safe loophole with the help of drones. And already in Poland, using geolocation in a smartphone, migrants determine the location of the person who will take them further. For example, to Germany.

  • Polish border guards

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Migrants don’t want to stay in Poland

    According to the Dublin regulation, migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border. But in Poland refugees prefer not to register and leave their fingerprints in the EU fingerprint database. Many people succeed in this, and therefore the number of refugees that the German authorities can send back to Poland is extremely small.

  • Refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Refugee target – Germany

    Transport on the Polish side, as a rule, is a small cargo van, in the back of which 30-40 people are packed. An escort car drives in front of the reconnaissance van. If suddenly there is a check on the road, the route changes. The Polish-German border is crossed in different ways: in the same van, and on foot, and by taxi, and by public transport.

  • Control on the border of Poland and Germany

    How the Belarusian transit of migrants to the EU works

    Refugees in Germany

    According to the German police, 4,900 migrants illegally entered the FRG through Belarus and Poland in October – twice as many as in September. All illegal immigrants caught or voluntarily surrendered to the German authorities are found by police officers with passports stamped by Belarusian border guards.

    Author: Natalia Pozdnyakova


