Polish Prime Minister Moravetsky smashed Merkel for calling Lukashenko

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki criticized German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel for making a phone call to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, by this act, Merkel “contributed to the legitimization of his regime.” He claims that this happened against the background of the fact that “the struggle for a free Belarus has been going on for 15 months.” The European Union, as the Polish prime minister pointed out, should participate in the search for a diplomatic solution.

As a result, Moravetsky noted that the Belarusian leader “abused” the conversation with Merkel. He pretended that she agreed to transport 2,000 illegal migrants to Germany and other countries.

Merkel and Lukashenko held talks on November 15 and 17. They dealt with the migration crisis at the EU borders. As a result, the parties agreed on ways to resolve the problem. It was decided that officials from both sides should immediately enter into negotiations with a view to resolving the crisis. Also, these representatives will discuss the wishes of refugees to go to Germany.

At the same time, Merkel noted that the Belarusian leader is indeed a contact person in the migration crisis. Nevertheless, this does not negate the fact that Berlin considers the results of the presidential elections in Belarus illegitimate.