Poroshenko announced a “trap” prepared by Belarus for Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Former President of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity Party in an interview with the TV channel “Straight” announced that with the onset of frost Belarus will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine.

“You will see, Belarus will stop supplying us with electricity at a temperature of minus 15-20, so that right now, having put us on a needle, hit, so that it would be even more painful,” he said.

According to Poroshenko, the purchase of electricity from Belarus is “a trap, the purpose of which is to return Ukraine to dependence on Russian energy resources.

On November 18, the Belarusian Energy Ministry cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine. Then it was reported that the import was stopped “in accordance with the established procedure for interaction within the framework of contractual relations.”

November 21 Ministry of Energy of Belarus confirmed resumption of electricity supply to Ukraine.