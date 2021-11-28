https://ria.ru/20211128/poroshenko-1761143433.html
Poroshenko said about the “trap” prepared for Ukraine by Belarus
Belarus will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine with the onset of frost, the purchase of electricity from Minsk is a trap, says the fifth President of Ukraine
KIEV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine with the onset of frost, the purchase of electricity from Minsk is a trap, says the fifth president of Ukraine and the leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko. with a contract for November. The Ukrainian opposition criticizes the Ukrainian authorities for importing electricity from Belarus and the Russian Federation. According to him, the purchase of electricity from Belarus is “a trap, the purpose of which is to return Ukraine to dependence on Russian energy resources.” to the Ukrainian energy system in accordance with the signed contract, supplies will be carried out during November. According to the ministry, the delivery schedule was formed by the Belarusian side, taking into account the available technical capabilities: operating modes of the power system and the capacity of generating equipment. energy and utilities, until October 31st.
