https://ria.ru/20211128/poroshenko-1761143433.html

Poroshenko said about the “trap” prepared for Ukraine by Belarus

Poroshenko announced a “trap” prepared for Ukraine by Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Poroshenko said about the “trap” prepared for Ukraine by Belarus

Belarus will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine with the onset of frost, the purchase of electricity from Minsk is a trap, says the fifth President of Ukraine RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T15: 48

2021-11-28T15: 48

2021-11-28T15: 48

in the world

Ukraine

Belarus

Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation)

Petr Poroshenko

European solidarity

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/12/1573140705_0-0:2767:1556_1920x0_80_0_0_894279edeae338c4f43c61b3e64d9e8a.jpg

KIEV, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will stop supplying electricity to Ukraine with the onset of frost, the purchase of electricity from Minsk is a trap, says the fifth president of Ukraine and the leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko. with a contract for November. The Ukrainian opposition criticizes the Ukrainian authorities for importing electricity from Belarus and the Russian Federation. According to him, the purchase of electricity from Belarus is “a trap, the purpose of which is to return Ukraine to dependence on Russian energy resources.” to the Ukrainian energy system in accordance with the signed contract, supplies will be carried out during November. According to the ministry, the delivery schedule was formed by the Belarusian side, taking into account the available technical capabilities: operating modes of the power system and the capacity of generating equipment. energy and utilities, until October 31st.

https://ria.ru/20211128/zelenskiy-1761099633.html

https://ria.ru/20211128/ukraina-1761139438.html

Ukraine

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/12/1573140705_19 0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c2332f15dc116143cbc6e5d454620e9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, belarus, ministry of energy of the russian federation (minenergo of russia), petr poroshenko, european solidarity